Pictures | Tue Feb 14, 2012 | 11:40pm IST

Sex doll factory

<p>The head of an inflatable sex doll is pictured in a box at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, China February 13, 2012. The company started producing sex dolls three years ago, and now owns a total of 13 types of dolls at the average price of 100 RMB (16 USD). More than 50,000 sex dolls were sold last year, about fifteen percent of which were exported to Japan, Korea and Turkey, according to the company. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

<p>A worker places inflatable sex dolls during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A worker puts on a breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A worker moves an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A worker touches the hand of an inflatable sex doll during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A worker sprays pink color on a nipple of an unfinished breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A worker checks a vibrator during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A worker checks an inflatable sex doll as he packs dolls to transfer at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>The head for an inflatable sex doll is pictured at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Workers carry unfinished vibrators at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A worker puts in eyes for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>An inflatable sex doll is pictured as a worker moves one at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A worker moves unfinished breasts for inflatable sex dolls at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A worker puts on a breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A worker sprays pink color on a nipple of an unfinished breast for an inflatable sex doll at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A worker inflates an inflatable sex doll during a test process at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>An inflatable sex doll is covered by a cloth in a box at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

