Sex doll factory
Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. The realistic silicone sex dolls can be ordered from a catalog based on four hair and eye color models for a base price of 5,500...more
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A silicone dream doll is seen in its mold at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Eric, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, checks a silicone dream doll as he removes it from a mold at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, places a glass eye in the head of a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Silicone ears are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, checks eye alignment on a silicone dream doll in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Eric, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, inspects a silicone dream doll as he removes it from a mold at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, works on the makeup of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Raphaela, an employee at the Dreamdoll company, prepares a silicone dream doll for shipment in their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, adjusts the sunglasses of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, brushes the hair of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Thierry Reverdi, owner of the Dreamdoll company, places a finished silicone dream doll into a case for shipping at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Thierry Reverdi, the owner of the Dreamdoll company, works on the mechanical structure of a silicone dream doll at their workshop in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
