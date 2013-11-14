Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 15, 2013 | 12:50am IST

Sex, lives and political wives

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's wife Renata (L) puts her head down as her husband speaks at a news conference at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. Ford, under pressure to resign after he admitted smoking crack and buying illegal drugs, said he was receiving professional help for drinking problems, but gave no hint he might step down. In a brief statement to the Toronto media, Ford also apologized for using obscene language earlier in the day when he denied allegations that he had sexually propositioned a female aide. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's wife Renata (L) puts her head down as her husband speaks at a news conference at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. Ford, under pressure to resign after he admitted smoking crack and buying illegal drugs, said he was...more

Friday, November 15, 2013

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's wife Renata (L) puts her head down as her husband speaks at a news conference at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. Ford, under pressure to resign after he admitted smoking crack and buying illegal drugs, said he was receiving professional help for drinking problems, but gave no hint he might step down. In a brief statement to the Toronto media, Ford also apologized for using obscene language earlier in the day when he denied allegations that he had sexually propositioned a female aide. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
1 / 5
<p>Then New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. Weiner said he will stay in the race despite admitting he sent newly revealed sexually explicit online chats and photos even after he resigned from Congress. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Then New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. Weiner said he will stay in the race despite admitting he sent newly revealed sexually explicit online chats and photos even...more

Friday, November 15, 2013

Then New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin attend a news conference in New York, July 23, 2013. Weiner said he will stay in the race despite admitting he sent newly revealed sexually explicit online chats and photos even after he resigned from Congress. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 5
<p>Then New York Governor Eliot Spitzer addresses the media with his wife Silda Wall Spitzer at his office in New York, March 10, 2008. Spitzer apologized to his family for a "private matter" but made no reference to a New York Times report that he may have been linked to a prostitution ring. "I am disappointed that I failed to live up to the standard that I expect of myself. I must now dedicate some time to regain the trust of my family," Spitzer told a packed room of reporters in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Then New York Governor Eliot Spitzer addresses the media with his wife Silda Wall Spitzer at his office in New York, March 10, 2008. Spitzer apologized to his family for a "private matter" but made no reference to a New York Times report that he may...more

Friday, November 15, 2013

Then New York Governor Eliot Spitzer addresses the media with his wife Silda Wall Spitzer at his office in New York, March 10, 2008. Spitzer apologized to his family for a "private matter" but made no reference to a New York Times report that he may have been linked to a prostitution ring. "I am disappointed that I failed to live up to the standard that I expect of myself. I must now dedicate some time to regain the trust of my family," Spitzer told a packed room of reporters in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 5
<p>Then Republican Idaho Senator Larry Craig (L) announces in Boise, Idaho September 1, 2007 that he will resign from his seat in the U.S. Senate effective September 30. Craig's wife Suzanne (R) and Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter (center/rear) look on. Craig was embroiled in a sex scandal. REUTERS/Brian Losness</p>

Then Republican Idaho Senator Larry Craig (L) announces in Boise, Idaho September 1, 2007 that he will resign from his seat in the U.S. Senate effective September 30. Craig's wife Suzanne (R) and Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter (center/rear) look...more

Friday, November 15, 2013

Then Republican Idaho Senator Larry Craig (L) announces in Boise, Idaho September 1, 2007 that he will resign from his seat in the U.S. Senate effective September 30. Craig's wife Suzanne (R) and Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter (center/rear) look on. Craig was embroiled in a sex scandal. REUTERS/Brian Losness

Close
4 / 5
<p>Then first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton stands next to then President Clinton as he delivered his strongest public denial of allegations that he had an affair with former intern Monica Lewinsky, during a news conference at the White House January 26, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

Then first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton stands next to then President Clinton as he delivered his strongest public denial of allegations that he had an affair with former intern Monica Lewinsky, during a news conference at the White House January 26,...more

Friday, November 15, 2013

Then first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton stands next to then President Clinton as he delivered his strongest public denial of allegations that he had an affair with former intern Monica Lewinsky, during a news conference at the White House January 26, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Proof of life

Proof of life

Next Slideshows

Proof of life

Proof of life

Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of typhoon survivors to post their photos on social media sites so that loved ones know they are alive.

14 Nov 2013
How to build a castle

How to build a castle

The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction will be completed...

14 Nov 2013
Bidding farewell to Sachin

Bidding farewell to Sachin

With a heavy heart, India prepares for the farewell of Sachin Tendulkar.

16 Nov 2013
Indigenous games

Indigenous games

Some 48 Brazilian indigenous tribes present their cultural rituals and compete in traditional sports such as archery, running with logs and canoeing during the...

14 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures