Sex Tape premiere
Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz pose at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Rob Lowe (C) poses in a photo booth with his son Johnowen (R) and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jason Segel poses with fans at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Cameron Diaz waves at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Rob Lowe (R) and Rob Corddry greet each other at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A model roller-skates on the red carpet at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Ellie Kemper poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Rob Lowe attends the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Cameron Diaz poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz pose at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Jason Segel (L) and Cameron Diaz pose with fans at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz wave at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Cameron Diaz poses at the premiere of "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members (from L-R) Rob Corddry, Rob Lowe, Ellie Kemper, Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel pose at the premiere of the film "Sex Tape" in Los Angeles, California July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
