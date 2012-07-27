Edition:
Fri Jul 27, 2012

Sex Worker Freedom Festival

<p>Sex workers cover their faces as they react to the camera while watching a rally as part of the week-long sex workers' freedom festival at the Sonagachi red-light area in Kolkata July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, July 27, 2012

<p>Participants take part in a rally as part of the week-long sex workers' freedom festival at the Sonagachi Red-light area in Kolkata July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, July 27, 2012

<p>A participant uses an iPad to take pictures of a rally as part of the week-long sex workers' freedom festival at the Sonagachi red-light area in Kolkata July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, July 27, 2012

<p>A participant applies make-up as she gets ready to take part in the week-long sex workers' freedom festival in Kolkata July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, July 27, 2012

<p>Participants get ready to take part in the week-long sex workers' freedom festival in Kolkata July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, July 27, 2012

<p>A tattooed leg of a participant is pictured during the international AIDS conference at the week-long sex workers' freedom festival in Kolkata July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, July 27, 2012

