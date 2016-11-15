Sexiest man alive
Dwayne Johnson poses at the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dwayne Johnson takes the stage during the 2016 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Dwayne Johnson and his mother Ata Johnson pose at the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" as a part of AFI Fest in Hollywood. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dwayne Johnson poses at the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" in Hollywood. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Dwayne Johnson rides a Los Angeles Fire Department engine as he arrives at the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dwayne Johnson poses at the premiere of the movie "Central Intelligence" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson poses after putting his hands in cement during his hand and footprints ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in celebration of his new movie "San Andreas," in Hollywood. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dwayne Johnson is interviewed at the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Supermoon in India
Glimpses of the largest, brightest full moon in nearly seven decades as seen in India.
India This Week
A collection of some of our pictures from and about India from this week.
PM Modi in Japan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to Japan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.