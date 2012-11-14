Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 15, 2012 | 3:10am IST

Sexiest men alive

<p>Channing Tatum, who set female hearts fluttering in the summer movie hit Magic Mike, has been named the sexiest man alive by People magazine. The full list of honorees include: . REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Channing Tatum, who set female hearts fluttering in the summer movie hit Magic Mike, has been named the sexiest man alive by People magazine. The full list of honorees include: . REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Channing Tatum, who set female hearts fluttering in the summer movie hit Magic Mike, has been named the sexiest man alive by People magazine. The full list of honorees include: . REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
1 / 12
<p>Actor Channing Tatum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actor Channing Tatum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Actor Channing Tatum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 12
<p>Actor and director Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Vincent West </p>

Actor and director Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Vincent West

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Actor and director Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
3 / 12
<p>Actor Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Actor Matt Bomer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 12
<p>Actor Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actor Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Actor Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 12
<p>Musician Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Musician Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Musician Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
6 / 12
<p>Actor Richard Gere. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Actor Richard Gere. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Actor Richard Gere. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
7 / 12
<p>South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, November 15, 2012

South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 12
<p>Actor Denzel Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Actor Denzel Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Actor Denzel Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 12
<p>Actor Damian Lewis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Damian Lewis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Actor Damian Lewis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 12
<p>Actor Paul Rudd. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Paul Rudd. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Actor Paul Rudd. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 12
<p>Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 15, 2012

Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Twilight's final premiere

Twilight's final premiere

Next Slideshows

Twilight's final premiere

Twilight's final premiere

Thousands of screaming fans lined the black carpet late for the final "Twilight" film premiere as the cast of "Breaking Dawn - Part 2" bid farewell to its loyal...

14 Nov 2012
Bieber and Selena

Bieber and Selena

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have broken up, ending a relationship that made them one of Hollywood's most high-profile young couples

13 Nov 2012
MTV European Music Awards

MTV European Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber shared the spoils in Frankfurt at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

12 Nov 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best photos of the week from across India.

11 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast