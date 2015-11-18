Edition:
Sexiest men alive

1. Retired soccer player David Beckham tops People magazine's list of sexiest men for 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
2. Singer Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2013
3. Actor Reid Scott. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2012
4. Actor Idris Elba. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2013
5. Actor Sam Heughan. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
6. Actor Justin Theroux. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2012
7. Actor Charlie Hunnam. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, August 03, 2013
8. Actor Jussie Smollett. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
9. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
10. Singer Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
