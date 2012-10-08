"Sexiest woman alive": Mila Kunis
Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of the movie "Max Payne" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of the movie "Max Payne" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California October 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Mila Kunis poses at the benefit gala for the 50th anniversary of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Mila Kunis poses at the benefit gala for the 50th anniversary of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mila Kunis, cast member in "Black Swan," arrives at the at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mila Kunis, cast member in "Black Swan," arrives at the at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Book of Eli" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Book of Eli" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mila Kunis from the film "Black Swan" poses at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Mila Kunis from the film "Black Swan" poses at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere for "Friends With Benefits" in New York City July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere for "Friends With Benefits" in New York City July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Presenters Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis perform a comedy bit at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis perform a comedy bit at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the 20th anniversary Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the 20th anniversary Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Mila Kunis from the film 'Black Swan' arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mila Kunis from the film 'Black Swan' arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the annual gala for The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA), in Los Angeles on November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the annual gala for The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA), in Los Angeles on November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Mila Kunis poses at the 5th annual Spike TV's Guys Choice awards in Culver City, California June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mila Kunis poses at the 5th annual Spike TV's Guys Choice awards in Culver City, California June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
"Forgetting Sarah Marshall" cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
"Forgetting Sarah Marshall" cast member Mila Kunis poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Next Slideshows
Daryl Hannah's activism
Environmental activist Daryl Hannah was arrested after she allegedly attempted to stand in front of an earthmoving machine that was clearing ground for the...
The rise of K-pop
Getting to know the stars of Korean pop music.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Celebrity style: Claire Danes
The fashion of style of actress Claire Danes.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.