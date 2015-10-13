Shades of Paris
A fountain is pictured during sunset at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A rainbow is seen against rain clouds above the Sacre Coeur Basilica on Montmartre after a sudden rain shower hit Paris February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Eiffel tower is pictured as the sun sets in Paris, France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People relax under blooming cherry trees in Paris as unusually warm spring weather continues in the French capital April 15, 2015. REUTERS/John Schults
A man crosses a bridge over the Canal Saint-Martin on a warm autumn afternoon in Paris, France, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
An employee is seen at work in the courtyard of the Parisian luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view shows city rooftops with chimney stacks of residential apartment buildings in Paris February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A couple kiss under trees with leaves that display autumn colors and mark the change of the season at the Tuileries Gardens in Paris, France, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A man holds an umbrella as he walks under the rain near the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pink clouds fill the sky at sunrise above the Notre Dame Cathedral near a decorated Christmas tree as part of the holiday season Paris, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
The Moon, appearing next to a statue on the Alexander III bridge, in a dim red color, is covered by the Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse over Paris, France September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A jogger takes an early autumn morning run on a bridge near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as unusually warm temperatures continue in France October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A young man cools off in a fountain at the Trocadero Square in Paris, France, August 2, 2015 as warm summer temperatures returned to the French capital. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People walk on a crossing during the morning rush hour in the Opera district of Paris, France October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated before the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Schooling Pakistan
A look inside schools across the largely Muslim nation.
Indigenous festival
The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and to promote Native American culture and history.
Nobel Prize winners
The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.
Bolivia's female wrestlers
Bolivia's female wrestlers battle it out.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.