Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 27, 2015 | 8:06pm IST

Shadow of Air Force One

The shadow of Air Force One on the Saudi Arabian desert, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

The shadow of Air Force One on the Saudi Arabian desert, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
The shadow of Air Force One on the Saudi Arabian desert, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
1 / 11
Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2012
Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 11
The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2012
The shadow of Air Force One is seen as it approaches Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
3 / 11
The shadow of Air Force One falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The shadow of Air Force One falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2014
The shadow of Air Force One falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 11
Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2012
Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
5 / 11
The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies past a housing development before touching down in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies past a housing development before touching down in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2011
The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies past a housing development before touching down in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 11
Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2012
Air Force One casts a shadow over The Forum in Inglewood as it prepares to land in Los Angeles, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
7 / 11
Air Force One casts its shadow over snow-covered houses in Waldorf, Maryland, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Air Force One casts its shadow over snow-covered houses in Waldorf, Maryland, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Air Force One casts its shadow over snow-covered houses in Waldorf, Maryland, January 31, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 11
The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the clouds as a 'glory', or optical illusion, surrounds it over Cleveland, Ohio October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the clouds as a 'glory', or optical illusion, surrounds it over Cleveland, Ohio October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Sunday, October 31, 2010
The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the clouds as a 'glory', or optical illusion, surrounds it over Cleveland, Ohio October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
9 / 11
Air Force One casts its shadow over homes as it comes in to land in Allentown, Pennsylania, October 1, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Air Force One casts its shadow over homes as it comes in to land in Allentown, Pennsylania, October 1, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Air Force One casts its shadow over homes as it comes in to land in Allentown, Pennsylania, October 1, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 11
Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, April 10, 2014
Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Police clash with Maasai protesters

Police clash with Maasai protesters

Next Slideshows

Police clash with Maasai protesters

Police clash with Maasai protesters

Police clash with protesters from the Maasai ethnic group.

27 Jan 2015
Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz

Liberation anniversary at Auschwitz

Survivors return to the Nazi death camp to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation.

27 Jan 2015
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.

26 Jan 2015
Republic Day 2015

Republic Day 2015

India observed its 66th annual Republic Day on Jan 26, 2014.

26 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast