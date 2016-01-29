Shadow politics
Republican presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump (L) and rival Senator Ted Cruz check their watches together during a break as the program goes long at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston,...more
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks at a pro-life rally and campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addresses supporters as she casts a shadow on a giant Colorado flag at an event in Denver, Colorado August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A light casts the shadow of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as he speaks at a town hall event in Muscatine, Iowa, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Potential Republican 2016 presidential candidate Carly Fiorina speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Martin O'Malley is silhouetted as he holds a campaign town hall meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush answers a question from a reporter after speaking to the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce in Salem, New Hampshire May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The shadow of Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is seen as he speaks to the crowd during a campaign town hall meeting in Bedford, New Hampshire January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor
A silhouette of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is seen as she speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio casts a shadow while speaking at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Ted Cruz sits in his vehicle and looks at his mobile phone before a campaign rally in Hollis, New Hampshire January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Gaza's way of the ninja
Youths, who have been receiving martial arts training decided to form a team to hold regular shows in the hope that the publicity generated will get them...
Beating the Retreat
"Beating the Retreat" ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Republic Day celebrations.
The Zika babies
The mosquito-borne Zika virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil.
India this week
Our top photos this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.