Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 23, 2012 | 1:50am IST

Shadows of the Three Gorges

<p>Ships sail on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. The environmental problems associated with the Three Gorges dam illustrate China's energy dilemma: To move away from its reliance on coal-fired power plants, Beijing says it has to develop cleaner forms of power. Hydropower is the most cost-effective way China can meet its energy needs, but its problems are still unfolding. China built the dam to tame flooding on the Yangtze, improve shipping and produce pollutant-free power. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Ships sail on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. The environmental problems associated with the Three Gorges dam illustrate China's energy dilemma: To move away from its...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Ships sail on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. The environmental problems associated with the Three Gorges dam illustrate China's energy dilemma: To move away from its reliance on coal-fired power plants, Beijing says it has to develop cleaner forms of power. Hydropower is the most cost-effective way China can meet its energy needs, but its problems are still unfolding. China built the dam to tame flooding on the Yangtze, improve shipping and produce pollutant-free power. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 34
<p>A view from the Three Gorges dam over the Yangtze River in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. The dam has a total capacity of 22.5 GW, equivalent to burning 50 million tonnes of coal, according to the Three Gorges' Project State Assessment Report. The dam cost China more than $50 billion and displaced 1.4 million people while another 100,000 people may be moved from Hubei and the southwestern municipality of Chongqing in the next three to five years due to geological risks an official said in April. The number of geological disasters has risen 70 percent since the reservoir reached its maximum height of 175 metres, he said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A view from the Three Gorges dam over the Yangtze River in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. The dam has a total capacity of 22.5 GW, equivalent to burning 50 million tonnes of coal, according to the Three Gorges' Project State Assessment...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A view from the Three Gorges dam over the Yangtze River in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. The dam has a total capacity of 22.5 GW, equivalent to burning 50 million tonnes of coal, according to the Three Gorges' Project State Assessment Report. The dam cost China more than $50 billion and displaced 1.4 million people while another 100,000 people may be moved from Hubei and the southwestern municipality of Chongqing in the next three to five years due to geological risks an official said in April. The number of geological disasters has risen 70 percent since the reservoir reached its maximum height of 175 metres, he said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 34
<p>A man uses his mobile phone as he sits near a shipyard in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, in Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man uses his mobile phone as he sits near a shipyard in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, in Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A man uses his mobile phone as he sits near a shipyard in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, in Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 34
<p>A labourer walks at a construction site where houses will be raised for people who will be relocated in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A labourer walks at a construction site where houses will be raised for people who will be relocated in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A labourer walks at a construction site where houses will be raised for people who will be relocated in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
4 / 34
<p>A cruise ship sails on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A cruise ship sails on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A cruise ship sails on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 34
<p>Ma Tianxin stands next to a cracked wall in his house after a landslide near Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Ma Tianxin stands next to a cracked wall in his house after a landslide near Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Ma Tianxin stands next to a cracked wall in his house after a landslide near Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 34
<p>A woman walks pass a building under demolition at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A woman walks pass a building under demolition at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A woman walks pass a building under demolition at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 34
<p>Residents wait for a ferry on the docks of Badong city, on the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Residents wait for a ferry on the docks of Badong city, on the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Residents wait for a ferry on the docks of Badong city, on the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 34
<p>People look at the Yangtze River as they stand on a bridge in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

People look at the Yangtze River as they stand on a bridge in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

People look at the Yangtze River as they stand on a bridge in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
9 / 34
<p>A fisherman walks with his catch on the banks of the Yangtze River, near the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A fisherman walks with his catch on the banks of the Yangtze River, near the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A fisherman walks with his catch on the banks of the Yangtze River, near the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 34
<p>A woman looks at the Yangtze River as she stands onboard a boat near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A woman looks at the Yangtze River as she stands onboard a boat near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A woman looks at the Yangtze River as she stands onboard a boat near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 34
<p>People stand on the banks of the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

People stand on the banks of the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

People stand on the banks of the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 34
<p>A man walks down the stairs to the ferry dock in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man walks down the stairs to the ferry dock in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A man walks down the stairs to the ferry dock in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 34
<p>A view of the outskirts of Badong city, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A view of the outskirts of Badong city, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A view of the outskirts of Badong city, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 34
<p>A woman stands near a poster of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at her gas station office near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman stands near a poster of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at her gas station office near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A woman stands near a poster of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at her gas station office near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
15 / 34
<p>A view of the Yangtze river from a building under demotion at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A view of the Yangtze river from a building under demotion at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A view of the Yangtze river from a building under demotion at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
16 / 34
<p>A man stands on the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man stands on the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A man stands on the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
17 / 34
<p>A man stands at the window of a high rise apartment in downtown Shanghai August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man stands at the window of a high rise apartment in downtown Shanghai August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A man stands at the window of a high rise apartment in downtown Shanghai August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
18 / 34
<p>A view of Badong city on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A view of Badong city on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A view of Badong city on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
19 / 34
<p>A man fishes at the Yangtze River near the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man fishes at the Yangtze River near the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A man fishes at the Yangtze River near the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
20 / 34
<p>A man stands next to the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man stands next to the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A man stands next to the Three Gorges dam in Yichang, Hubei province August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
21 / 34
<p>Residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
22 / 34
<p>A woman sits on a bridge over the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman sits on a bridge over the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A woman sits on a bridge over the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
23 / 34
<p>A man washes his hands next to a ship in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man washes his hands next to a ship in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A man washes his hands next to a ship in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
24 / 34
<p>A labourer works at a construction site to raise houses for people who will be relocated in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A labourer works at a construction site to raise houses for people who will be relocated in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A labourer works at a construction site to raise houses for people who will be relocated in Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
25 / 34
<p>A building under demotion is seen at an residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A building under demotion is seen at an residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A building under demotion is seen at an residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
26 / 34
<p>A man walks with his son on a bridge over the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man walks with his son on a bridge over the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A man walks with his son on a bridge over the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
27 / 34
<p>Ducks are seen at a shipyard area on the Yangtze River in Fengjie, Chongqing province, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province in this August 7, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files</p>

Ducks are seen at a shipyard area on the Yangtze River in Fengjie, Chongqing province, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province in this August 7, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Ducks are seen at a shipyard area on the Yangtze River in Fengjie, Chongqing province, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province in this August 7, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

Close
28 / 34
<p>A ship sails on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A ship sails on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A ship sails on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
29 / 34
<p>Ships sail on the Yangtze River in Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Ships sail on the Yangtze River in Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Ships sail on the Yangtze River in Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
30 / 34
<p>Twisted reinforcing bars from a building under demotion are seen at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Twisted reinforcing bars from a building under demotion are seen at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Twisted reinforcing bars from a building under demotion are seen at a residential area which will be relocated, in Huangtupo, Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
31 / 34
<p>A boy stands inside a cracked house after a landslide near Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A boy stands inside a cracked house after a landslide near Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A boy stands inside a cracked house after a landslide near Badong, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
32 / 34
<p>A family sits near a shipyard in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A family sits near a shipyard in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A family sits near a shipyard in Fengjie, on the banks of the Yangtze River, 170km (105 miles) from the Three Gorges dam, Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
33 / 34
<p>A farmer stands under high voltage power lines at a suburban area of Shanghai August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A farmer stands under high voltage power lines at a suburban area of Shanghai August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A farmer stands under high voltage power lines at a suburban area of Shanghai August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Life in Florida

Life in Florida

Next Slideshows

Life in Florida

Life in Florida

As the Republican convention heads to Tampa, a look at life in the pivotal election swing state of Florida.

23 Aug 2012
India bank strike

India bank strike

A million bank employees on two-day strike against certain reforms.

22 Aug 2012
Oddly India

Oddly India

Strange and unusual moments captured by Reuters photographers.

22 Aug 2012
Mountain haying

Mountain haying

Swiss farmers head to the mountains for some wild haying.

22 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast