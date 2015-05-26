Shaman claims homosexuality cure

A shaman (L) prays as a gay man stands up during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. Joaquin, a shaman who says he can cure homosexuality, offers a 20-minute ceremony in which he slaughters a black goat to pour its...more

A shaman (L) prays as a gay man stands up during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. Joaquin, a shaman who says he can cure homosexuality, offers a 20-minute ceremony in which he slaughters a black goat to pour its blood over the genitalia of the man who said wanted to be cured of homosexuality, while reading prayers for that purpose, local media reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close