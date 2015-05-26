Shaman claims homosexuality cure
A shaman (L) prays as a gay man stands up during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. Joaquin, a shaman who says he can cure homosexuality, offers a 20-minute ceremony in which he slaughters a black goat to pour its...more
A shaman draws a symbol on the floor prior to a ritual for a gay man at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A shaman and a gay man tie up the legs of a black goat during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A shaman stands next to a slaughtered black goat, pouring blood over the genitals of a gay man, during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A shaman prays as a gay man lies on the floor while blood from a slaughtered black goat drips over his genitals during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A shaman prays as a gay man stands next to a black goat during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Next Slideshows
Inside Turkmenistan
A look at the people and places that define the reclusive gas-rich nation.
Waiting in Calais
Thousands of migrants wait in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.
Miss Gay Johannesburg
Contestants vie for the crown at the South African gay beauty pageant.
Pilgrims of the Virgin del Rocio
Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge on a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio in Spain.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.