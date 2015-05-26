Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 26, 2015 | 7:55pm IST

Shaman claims homosexuality cure

A shaman (L) prays as a gay man stands up during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. Joaquin, a shaman who says he can cure homosexuality, offers a 20-minute ceremony in which he slaughters a black goat to pour its blood over the genitalia of the man who said wanted to be cured of homosexuality, while reading prayers for that purpose, local media reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A shaman (L) prays as a gay man stands up during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. Joaquin, a shaman who says he can cure homosexuality, offers a 20-minute ceremony in which he slaughters a black goat to pour its...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A shaman (L) prays as a gay man stands up during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. Joaquin, a shaman who says he can cure homosexuality, offers a 20-minute ceremony in which he slaughters a black goat to pour its blood over the genitalia of the man who said wanted to be cured of homosexuality, while reading prayers for that purpose, local media reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
1 / 6
A shaman draws a symbol on the floor prior to a ritual for a gay man at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A shaman draws a symbol on the floor prior to a ritual for a gay man at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A shaman draws a symbol on the floor prior to a ritual for a gay man at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
2 / 6
A shaman and a gay man tie up the legs of a black goat during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A shaman and a gay man tie up the legs of a black goat during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A shaman and a gay man tie up the legs of a black goat during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
3 / 6
A shaman stands next to a slaughtered black goat, pouring blood over the genitals of a gay man, during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A shaman stands next to a slaughtered black goat, pouring blood over the genitals of a gay man, during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A shaman stands next to a slaughtered black goat, pouring blood over the genitals of a gay man, during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
4 / 6
A shaman prays as a gay man lies on the floor while blood from a slaughtered black goat drips over his genitals during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A shaman prays as a gay man lies on the floor while blood from a slaughtered black goat drips over his genitals during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A shaman prays as a gay man lies on the floor while blood from a slaughtered black goat drips over his genitals during a ritual at the shaman's sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
5 / 6
A shaman prays as a gay man stands next to a black goat during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A shaman prays as a gay man stands next to a black goat during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
A shaman prays as a gay man stands next to a black goat during a ritual at his sanctuary in Saltillo, Mexico, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Inside Turkmenistan

Inside Turkmenistan

Next Slideshows

Inside Turkmenistan

Inside Turkmenistan

A look at the people and places that define the reclusive gas-rich nation.

26 May 2015
Waiting in Calais

Waiting in Calais

Thousands of migrants wait in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.

26 May 2015
Miss Gay Johannesburg

Miss Gay Johannesburg

Contestants vie for the crown at the South African gay beauty pageant.

26 May 2015
Pilgrims of the Virgin del Rocio

Pilgrims of the Virgin del Rocio

Every spring hundreds of thousands of devotees converge on a shrine to pay homage to the Virgin del Rocio in Spain.

25 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast