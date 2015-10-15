Shamans of Siberia
Yury Oorzhak, a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative center of Tuva...more
A female shaman Saida Mongush conducts a medical session to cure a 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The head of a mountain ram is attached to a wooden column at the site used for shamans' rituals in the Aldyn Bulak area on the bank of the Yenisei River during sunset outside the village of Elegest, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Shamans, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more
Vyacheslav Arapchor, a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Female shaman Saida Mongush uses a paw of a bear as she conducts a medical session to cure 9-year-old girl Norzhunmaa, who suffers from spinal curvature as a result of a patrimonial trauma, at her house in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015....more
Shamans (L front, L back, R back), representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, participate in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl, October...more
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more
Vyacheslav Arapchor (L), a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Yury Oorzhak (back), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl,...more
Yury Oorzhak (L), a shaman representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, conducts a session to clarify and predict the destiny of a customer, a local resident, at his residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more
A shaman, representing the so-called Adyg Eeren (Bear Spirit) society, together with its other members, participates in the so-called Kamlanie night ritual upon the request of customers, including local residents and foreigners, in the town of Kyzyl,...more
Anisya Mongush (L), a female shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a session to clarify and improve the relations of a customer, a local boy, with other people at her residence in the town of Kyzyl, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more
Next Slideshows
World's biggest feet
Jeison Rodriguez holds the record for having the biggest feet in the world.
The Best of Boris
London Mayor Boris Johnson at his finest.
Driverless cars
The nascent field of self-driving and autonomous cars could revolutionize the automobile industry.
Shades of Paris
As Autumn descends on the city of lights, a look at the French capital through the seasons.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.