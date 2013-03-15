Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 15, 2013 | 9:15pm IST

Shanghai's Dog Show

<p>Yao Kai blow dries Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, at a dog training camp in suburban Shanghai, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. In a country where dog meat is still being consumed, dog shows got their start about 15 years ago and are gaining popularity among a fast-growing sector of upper-class Chinese. Rachel, the offspring of an award-winning dog, was bought by her new owners for 35.000RMB ($5,600). The Afghan Hound represents one of the oldest dog breeds, and is distinguished by its thick, silky coat and its tail with a ring curl at the end. The breed acquired its unique features in the cold mountains of Afghanistan and east of Iran, where it was originally used to hunt hares and gazelles. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Yao Kai blow dries Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, at a dog training camp in suburban Shanghai, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. In a country where dog meat is still being consumed, dog shows got their...more

Friday, March 15, 2013

Yao Kai blow dries Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, at a dog training camp in suburban Shanghai, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. In a country where dog meat is still being consumed, dog shows got their start about 15 years ago and are gaining popularity among a fast-growing sector of upper-class Chinese. Rachel, the offspring of an award-winning dog, was bought by her new owners for 35.000RMB ($5,600). The Afghan Hound represents one of the oldest dog breeds, and is distinguished by its thick, silky coat and its tail with a ring curl at the end. The breed acquired its unique features in the cold mountains of Afghanistan and east of Iran, where it was originally used to hunt hares and gazelles. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 20
<p>Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, is seen at a dog training camp in suburban Shanghai, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, is seen at a dog training camp in suburban Shanghai, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, is seen at a dog training camp in suburban Shanghai, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 20
<p>A woman feeds Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, at a dog training camp in suburban Shanghai, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman feeds Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, at a dog training camp in suburban Shanghai, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

A woman feeds Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, at a dog training camp in suburban Shanghai, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 20
<p>Yao Kai (L) prepares Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Yao Kai (L) prepares Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

Yao Kai (L) prepares Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
4 / 20
<p>A trainer prepares an Afghan Hound before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A trainer prepares an Afghan Hound before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

A trainer prepares an Afghan Hound before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 20
<p>A man hold a Miniature Poodle during a dog beauty contest during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man hold a Miniature Poodle during a dog beauty contest during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

A man hold a Miniature Poodle during a dog beauty contest during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man holds a Miniature Poodle during a dog beauty contest during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man holds a Miniature Poodle during a dog beauty contest during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

A man holds a Miniature Poodle during a dog beauty contest during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 20
<p>A trainer prepares an Afghan Hound before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A trainer prepares an Afghan Hound before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

A trainer prepares an Afghan Hound before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 20
<p>A woman grooms a Chow Chow before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman grooms a Chow Chow before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

A woman grooms a Chow Chow before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
9 / 20
<p>A boxer jumps in a cage before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A boxer jumps in a cage before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

A boxer jumps in a cage before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 20
<p>A judge checks a Golden Retriever during a competition at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A judge checks a Golden Retriever during a competition at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

A judge checks a Golden Retriever during a competition at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 20
<p>A woman takes a picture of a dog during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman takes a picture of a dog during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

A woman takes a picture of a dog during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 20
<p>Golden Retrievers wait before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Golden Retrievers wait before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

Golden Retrievers wait before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 20
<p>A gigantic picture of a dog is seen as people watch a competition during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A gigantic picture of a dog is seen as people watch a competition during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

A gigantic picture of a dog is seen as people watch a competition during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 20
<p>A German Spitz competes at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A German Spitz competes at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

A German Spitz competes at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
15 / 20
<p>A judge checks Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, as her trainer (L) holds her during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A judge checks Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, as her trainer (L) holds her during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

A judge checks Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, as her trainer (L) holds her during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
16 / 20
<p>Yao Kai prepares Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Yao Kai prepares Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

Yao Kai prepares Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
17 / 20
<p>Yao Kai holds Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound as they wait for the judges' result after competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Yao Kai holds Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound as they wait for the judges' result after competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

Yao Kai holds Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound as they wait for the judges' result after competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
18 / 20
<p>Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, walks during a competition at the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, walks during a competition at the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 15, 2013

Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, walks during a competition at the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
19 / 20
<p>Yao Kai holds Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound as they pose for a picture after winning second place for the category of Baby Best of Opposite Sex during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Yao Kai holds Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound as they pose for a picture after winning second place for the category of Baby Best of Opposite Sex during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria more

Friday, March 15, 2013

Yao Kai holds Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound as they pose for a picture after winning second place for the category of Baby Best of Opposite Sex during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Rock'n'roll priest

Rock'n'roll priest

Next Slideshows

Rock'n'roll priest

Rock'n'roll priest

Mexican priest Adolfo Huerta references rock songs, quotes books and tells jokes during his sermons. He says it is important to demystify faith and accept...

15 Mar 2013
Learning to shoot

Learning to shoot

A firearms class with the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates.

15 Mar 2013
China's congress

China's congress

Delegates from across China gather for the annual National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

15 Mar 2013
Pippa Middleton's style

Pippa Middleton's style

Dressed for the occasion, Pippa steps out in style.

14 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast