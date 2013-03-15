Shanghai's Dog Show
Yao Kai blow dries Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, at a dog training camp in suburban Shanghai, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. In a country where dog meat is still being consumed, dog shows got their...more
Yao Kai blow dries Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, at a dog training camp in suburban Shanghai, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. In a country where dog meat is still being consumed, dog shows got their start about 15 years ago and are gaining popularity among a fast-growing sector of upper-class Chinese. Rachel, the offspring of an award-winning dog, was bought by her new owners for 35.000RMB ($5,600). The Afghan Hound represents one of the oldest dog breeds, and is distinguished by its thick, silky coat and its tail with a ring curl at the end. The breed acquired its unique features in the cold mountains of Afghanistan and east of Iran, where it was originally used to hunt hares and gazelles. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, is seen at a dog training camp in suburban Shanghai, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman feeds Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, at a dog training camp in suburban Shanghai, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Yao Kai (L) prepares Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A trainer prepares an Afghan Hound before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man hold a Miniature Poodle during a dog beauty contest during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man holds a Miniature Poodle during a dog beauty contest during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A trainer prepares an Afghan Hound before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman grooms a Chow Chow before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boxer jumps in a cage before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A judge checks a Golden Retriever during a competition at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman takes a picture of a dog during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Golden Retrievers wait before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A gigantic picture of a dog is seen as people watch a competition during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A German Spitz competes at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A judge checks Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, as her trainer (L) holds her during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Yao Kai prepares Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, before attending the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Yao Kai holds Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound as they wait for the judges' result after competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound, walks during a competition at the Shanghai International Dog Show, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Yao Kai holds Rachel, a three-month-old Afghan Hound as they pose for a picture after winning second place for the category of Baby Best of Opposite Sex during the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria more
