Shark-repelling surfboard
Surfer Arlen Macpherson sits on his board, which has an electronic shark repellent device installed, at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, August 18, 2015. A spate of shark attacks in Australia has left some of the world's top surfing beaches...more
Surfboard repairman Craig 'Buddha' Cummins holds a shark repellent device as he prepares to install it in a board at his Sydney workshop in Australia, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Surfboard repairman Craig 'Buddha' Cummins installs a shark repellent device in a board at his Sydney workshop in Australia, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Surfboard repairman Will Burgess checks the alignment of a wire as he installs a shark repellent device in a board at his Sydney workshop in Australia, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Surfboard repairman Will Burgess checks the alignment of a wire as he installs a shark repellent device in a board at his Sydney workshop in Australia, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Surfer Arlen Macpherson checks the electronic shark repellent device he had installed in his board as he exits the water at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Surfer Arlen Macpherson sits on his board, which has an electronic shark repellent device installed, at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Surfboard repairman Will Burgess checks the alignment of a wire as he installs a shark repellent device in a board at his Sydney workshop in Australia, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A surfing movie poster, a phone cable and a wood carving adorn the wall of a surfboard workshop owned by Craig 'Buddha' Cummins where he installs shark repellent devices in Sydney, Australia, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Surfer Arlen Macpherson sits on his board, which has an electronic shark repellent device installed, at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A surfer carries his board as he walks along Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Surfer Arlen Macpherson carries his board, which has an electronic shark repellent device installed, along Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
