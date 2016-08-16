Shaunae Miller dives for 400m gold

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold medal ahead of Allyson Felix. Felix, who finished in 49.51, also collapsed to the track after failing to win her fifth Olympic gold medal, let alone the 200-400 double...more

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold medal ahead of Allyson Felix. Felix, who finished in 49.51, also collapsed to the track after failing to win her fifth Olympic gold medal, let alone the 200-400 double she had originally planned in her fourth Olympics. The 30-year-old Californian's silver medal was, though, her seventh in four Games, making her the most decorated American female track and field athlete at the Olympics by bettering Jackie Joyner-Kersee's tally of six. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close