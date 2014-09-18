Edition:
Shell-shocked in Syria

A resident reacts amid damage after what activists said were two air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, September 18, 2014
An injured man rests inside a field hospital after what activists said were two air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Residents try to put out a fire at a site after what activists said were two air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Residents receive medical help inside a field hospital after what activists said were two air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A youth pushes a bicycle past a fire at a site hit by what activists said were two air strikes carried out by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, September 18, 2014
An injured child reacts inside a field hospital after what activists said were two air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A woman reacts amid damage after what activists claim were eight sites hit by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Injured children rest in a field hospital, after what activists claim were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Residents inspect damage after what activists claim were eight sites hit by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Thursday, September 18, 2014
An injured child rests in a field hospital after what activists claim were at least five air strikes carried out by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A resident works to extinguish a fire at a site hit by what activists claim were at least five air strikes carried out by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, September 18, 2014
An injured boy rests in a field hospital after what activists claim were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Residents flee a site hit by what activists claim were at least five air strikes carried out by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, September 18, 2014
An injured child reacts at a field hospital after what activists claim were at least five air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A resident carries an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, September 18, 2014
An injured child lies in a field hospital after what activists claim were at least five air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A child runs at a site hit by what activists claim were at least five air strikes carried out by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Residents remove an injured man from the debris at a site hit by what activists claim were at least five air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Residents look for survivors under debris in a damaged site after what activists claim were five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Thursday, September 18, 2014
