Shelling in east Ukraine

A woman walks out of a damaged multi-storey block of flats carrying her belongings following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A woman walks out of a damaged multi-storey block of flats carrying her belongings following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)
A man walks into a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A man walks into a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)
A local resident removes broken glass inside a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A local resident removes broken glass inside a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)
A car drives past the remains of a spent ammunition on the suburbs of Donetsk July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A car drives past the remains of a spent ammunition on the suburbs of Donetsk July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Smoke rises above a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Smoke rises above a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)
Local residents carry their belongings as they flee from what they say was shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the town on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Local residents carry their belongings as they flee from what they say was shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the town on the suburbs of Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY CONFLICT)
A local resident removes broken glass inside a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A local resident removes broken glass inside a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)
An armed pro-Russian separatist shows a fragment of a spent ammunition outside a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist shows a fragment of a spent ammunition outside a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)
An exterior view shows a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
An exterior view shows a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk, July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)
People gather outside a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the center of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
People gather outside a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in central Donetsk July 29, 2014. Intense fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17. Shells hit the center of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war population of nearly a million people where residents fear they will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)
