Shelling in Slaviansk
Yevgeni Kharkovski, 75, surveys the damage caused at his house by mortar shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man looks inside a building damaged by shelling from government forces as they fight separatists in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A bakery assistant removes broken glass from a window after overnight shelling on a market in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman walks near the a site of an explosion after overnight shelling on a market in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A dog stands near a building damaged by shelling from government forces in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man removes glass from the broken window of his home, next to a birdhouse with a dead sparrow, in a residential building which was damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb...more
An unexploded artillery shell lies near a residential apartment block in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Local residents wait for a bus at a bus station as they flee fighting in Slaviansk June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A shop owner looks at destroyed lamps in his store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy looks at shrapnel holes on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A house damaged by fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia separatists is seen in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Women cry near their damaged houses following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Local residents pass destroyed house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Roza Gerasimenko, 79, surveys the damage in her home following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Local residents are seen near their destroyed house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The remains of a Ukrainian army 120mm mortar shell is seen at a front line of the pro-Russian position on the outskirts of Slaviansk May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman stands near the charred debris in a bicycle store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Men survey damage in a house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman sells milk next to a shop wall that is full of shrapnel holes, at a market in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A wounded man sits near his destroyed house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A cat is seen near a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A building damaged by shelling from government forces is seen in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
