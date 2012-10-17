Shelter for displaced Yemeni’s
A man stands outside his shelter in a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. Yemenis who fled the fighting after al Qaeda militants occupied their home towns are now under pressure to go home, but many are hesitating for...more
A man stands outside his shelter in a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. Yemenis who fled the fighting after al Qaeda militants occupied their home towns are now under pressure to go home, but many are hesitating for fear of the group's lingering influence despite assurances that the area east of Aden is now safe. Around 150,000 people left Jaar and Zinjibar after militants calling themselves the Ansar al-Sharia swept in between March and May 2011, taking advantage of a security vacuum during an uprising against then-President Ali Abdullah Saleh. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children stand at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children stand at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy stands at a school sheltering his family in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy stands at a school sheltering his family in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children show their muscles at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children show their muscles at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl stands next to her mother inside their shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl stands next to her mother inside their shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children stand in a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children stand in a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy watches TV in his family's shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy watches TV in his family's shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl stands next to her mother inside their shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl stands next to her mother inside their shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children play at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children play at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl stands at a school sheltering displaced people in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl stands at a school sheltering displaced people in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Next Slideshows
High wire workers
The dangerous jobs of people working high above the ground.
Young and hungry in India
The U.N. estimates that one in three of the world's malnourished children is in India, more even than in sub-Saharan Africa.
Relics of the Cuban Missile Crisis
Deactivated Cold-War missiles on display in Havana.
Farewell old lady of Mumbai
In a few years, the Premier Padmini black and yellow cab will be gone from Mumbai's roads due to a ban on taxis over 25 years old.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.