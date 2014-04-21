Sherpa tragedy on Everest
A family member a Sherpa climber is comforted by her relatives during a funeral of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu, Nepal April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche in Mount Everest, is seen on a truck carrying his body during a funeral rally of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives carry the body of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mother of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, pays final tribute to her son during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives attend the cremation of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises as a relative and a Buddhist monk work near the portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more
Smoke rises during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers, who lost their lives during an avalanche at Mount Everest, in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child cries as family members mourn the deaths of Nepali mountaineering guides who were killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A daughter of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she is comforted by a relative at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives cry as the body of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, is brought to Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The mother of Kaji Sherpa, one of 12 Nepali mountaineering guides who lost his life in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she waits for the body of her son to arrive at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more
Dawa Tashi Sherpa lies on the bed of the Intensive Care Unit at Grandi International Hospital after he was rescued and airlifted from the avalanche site at Mount Everest in Kathmandu April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tourist looks at a view of Mt. Everest from the hills of Syangboche in Nepal December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar
