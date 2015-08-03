Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 3, 2015 | 7:10pm IST

Shining a light on endangered species

An image of Cecil the lion is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of Cecil the lion is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An image of Cecil the lion is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 17
A dog passes by as people watch images being projected onto the Empire State Building, as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A dog passes by as people watch images being projected onto the Empire State Building, as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A dog passes by as people watch images being projected onto the Empire State Building, as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 17
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 17
People watch as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People watch as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 17
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 17
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 17
People watch from a roof as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch from a roof as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People watch from a roof as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 17
Images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 17
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 17
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 17
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 17
An image of the earth is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of the earth is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An image of the earth is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 17
People watch as an image is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch as an image is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People watch as an image is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 17
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 17
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 17
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 17
American photographer and documentary film director Louie Psihoyos speaks to the media before images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

American photographer and documentary film director Louie Psihoyos speaks to the media before images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
American photographer and documentary film director Louie Psihoyos speaks to the media before images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Dog surfing contest

Dog surfing contest

Next Slideshows

Dog surfing contest

Dog surfing contest

Dogs take to the waves during the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California.

03 Aug 2015
Holi in Latvia

Holi in Latvia

Holi festival celebrated in Riga, Latvia.

02 Aug 2015
Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains

Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains

The Dolomites are home to the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park in Italy and were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in August, 2009.

31 Jul 2015
India this week

India this week

Some of our top photos this week.

31 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast