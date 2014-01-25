Shinzo Abe in India
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie (R) disembark from an aircraft upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) shakes hands with India's Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Rajiv Shukla (L) as Abe's wife wife Akie looks on upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A protocol official gestures to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) as Abe's wife Akie (L) looks on upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie (R) disembark from an aircraft upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Indian PM Manmohan Singh arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and Manmohan Singh shake hands while exchanging documents after signing a joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) arrives to attend a business meeting organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) takes a seat past India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma (L) as they arrive at a business meeting organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) shakes hands with India's Trade Minister Anand Sharma at a business meeting organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a business meeting organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shows a sign as he speaks at a business meeting organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Japanese official shows a sign to end a delegate's speech at a business meeting attended by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the meeting organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
