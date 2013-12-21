Shipyards of Shanghai
A vessel is seen under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Laborers leave a ship undergoing construction during a lunch break at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A laborer walks near a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A vessel under construction is seen at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A laborer rests during a lunch break at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Laborers work on a section of a ship, which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard, in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A laborer welds part of the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A laborer works on a section of a vessel which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A laborer welds part of the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A laborer works inside the structure of a ship which is under construction at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding company's shipyard in Shanghai October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A laborer takes a break as he work inside a ship which is under construction at the Waigaoqiao shipyard in Shanghai November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
