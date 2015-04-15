Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2015 | 2:00pm IST

Shiva Gajan festival

A devotee dressed as Hindu goddess Kali performs during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Pratapgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A Hindu priest (C) blesses ritually bound devotees lying on the ground during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Pratapgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A Hindu devotee reacts as a nail is pierced through his arm skin during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A Hindu devotee is seen nailed to a cross during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
The arm of a devotee is pierced with nails during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
The tongue of a Hindu devotee is pieced with a metal skewer during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A Hindu devotee reacts as he is nailed to a cross during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A Hindu devotee watches as he is nailed to a cross during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
