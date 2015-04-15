Shiva Gajan festival
A devotee dressed as Hindu goddess Kali performs during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Pratapgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Hindu priest (C) blesses ritually bound devotees lying on the ground during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Pratapgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Hindu devotee reacts as a nail is pierced through his arm skin during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee is seen nailed to a cross during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The arm of a devotee is pierced with nails during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The tongue of a Hindu devotee is pieced with a metal skewer during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee reacts as he is nailed to a cross during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee watches as he is nailed to a cross during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Spring has sprung
People enjoy spring weather after a long winter.
Riot police remove Brazil squatters
Dozens of riot police remove squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro.
Cherry blossoms at the Capitol
Cherry Blossoms bloom in Washington DC commemorating Japan's 1912 gift of cherry trees to the capital.
Last house standing
China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.