A youth priest uses an axe to cut firewood used to prepare food and to distribute among the Hindu holy men, or sadhu's, at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on February 27. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar