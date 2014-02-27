Shivaratri festival
Hindu devotees walk slowly in a queue past an idol of a Natraja as they throng to a temple to offer prayers on the occasion of the Mahashivratri festival in the southern Indian city of Chennai February 27, 2014. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary. Lord Shiva is also known as Nataraja, the Lord of Dancers. REUTERS/Babu
A Hindu devotee places his offerings on Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) while praying inside a temple on the occasion of the Mahashivratri festival in the southern Indian city of Chennai February 27, 2014. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary. Lord Shiva is also known as Nataraja, the Lord of Dancers. REUTERS/Babu
A visitor meditates at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 27, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is pictured with his dreadlocks as he performs yoga at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which falls on February 27 this year. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A trident, which is locally called "Trishul" and a weapon used by Lord Shiva, is pictured in front of a Hindu holy man, or sadhu, at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which falls on February 27 this year. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, changes after taking a bath at the bank of Bagmati River flowing through the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on February 27. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhu's chant prayer songs in tune with a harmonium at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on February 27. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy man, or sadhu, lights marijuana in a chillum at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on February 27. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A hand of a Hindu holy man, or sadhu, covered with ashes is pictured as he sits beside a fire at his ashram on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on February 27. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A youth priest uses an axe to cut firewood used to prepare food and to distribute among the Hindu holy men, or sadhu's, at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on February 27. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits beside a fire after smearing his body with ashes at his ashram on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on February 27. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, looks into the mirror as he applies paint on his forehead and neck at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on February 27. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, performs yoga at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on February 27. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, recites prayer from a holy book at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on February 27. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, rubs ashes on his hand at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which falls on February 27 this year. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man repaints the words that read "Hay Ram" in Nepali, a day before the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which falls on February 27 this year. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. Ram refers to the name of a Hindu god. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An artist gets her makeup done before taking part in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 26, 2014. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An artist is helped with getting dressed as both Hindu god Lord Shiva and his wife goddess Parvati before taking part in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 26, 2014. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Young priests watch as devotees walk in the premises of Pashupatinath Temple a day before the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 26, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on February 27. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, cleans his teeth using a twig at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 27, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the festival. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy woman wraps herself with a plastic sheet to keep warm during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 27, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to the temple to take part in the festival. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smiles as he speaks with visitors at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 27, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pashupatinath Temple is seen early morning during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 27, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, play traditional instruments as they sit at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 27, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy woman stretches her hands over a fire to keep warm during the Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 27, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana on a chillum (pipe) at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 27, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Young priests watch as devotees walk in the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 27, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hindu holy men, or sadhus, sit at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 27, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, peels an apple at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 27, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, demonstrates his yoga skills in front of visitors at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 27, 2014. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
