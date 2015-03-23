Shocking treatment
A "toquero" customer reacts as he shocks himself with the toquero's machine at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 22, 2015. Toqueros, using machines of their own making, offer electric shocks of up to 120 volts for $1 to $2 dollars per person,...more
"Toquero" customers (L) react as they receive an electric shock together from the toquero's machine inside Tenampa restaurant at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A "toquero" customer (R) reacts as he shocks himself with the toquero's machine at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Jose (R), 70, working as a "toquero", offers to give electric shocks to a customer at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Jose, 70, working as a "toquero", offers to give electric shocks to customers at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Maximo, 42, working as a "toquero", poses for a photo with his machine that gives electric shocks, inside Tenampa restaurant at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Jose, 70, working as a "toquero", displays his machine that gives electric shocks to customers at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Ana, 69, working as a "toquero", poses for a photo as she offers to give electric shocks to customers at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Next Slideshows
Pakistan Day
Pakistan holds first Republic Day parade in seven years.
Tide of the century
The so-called 'Tide of the Century' hits parts of the French coast.
Gudi Padwa
Maharashtrians celebrate Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai.
Mass Marriage in India
112 Muslim couples take wedding vows in mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad.
MORE IN PICTURES
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.