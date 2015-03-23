Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 23, 2015 | 10:20pm IST

Shocking treatment

A "toquero" customer reacts as he shocks himself with the toquero's machine at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 22, 2015. Toqueros, using machines of their own making, offer electric shocks of up to 120 volts for $1 to $2 dollars per person, which is popularly believed to help with stress and drunkenness, according to the Toqueros. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A "toquero" customer reacts as he shocks himself with the toquero's machine at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 22, 2015. Toqueros, using machines of their own making, offer electric shocks of up to 120 volts for $1 to $2 dollars per person, which is popularly believed to help with stress and drunkenness, according to the Toqueros. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
"Toquero" customers (L) react as they receive an electric shock together from the toquero's machine inside Tenampa restaurant at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A "toquero" customer (R) reacts as he shocks himself with the toquero's machine at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Jose (R), 70, working as a "toquero", offers to give electric shocks to a customer at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Jose, 70, working as a "toquero", offers to give electric shocks to customers at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Maximo, 42, working as a "toquero", poses for a photo with his machine that gives electric shocks, inside Tenampa restaurant at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Jose, 70, working as a "toquero", displays his machine that gives electric shocks to customers at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Ana, 69, working as a "toquero", poses for a photo as she offers to give electric shocks to customers at Garibaldi square in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
