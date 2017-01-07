Shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
A man is helped after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. Courtesy Mike Starobinsky/Maxwillsolutions/Handout via REUTERS
People exit the airport perimeter following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
People on the airport ramp area near terminals 1 and 2 are seen following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Law enforcement block an entrance to the airport following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Travelers are evacuated out of the terminal and onto the tarmac after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson
Law enforcement personnel take cover below a stairwell in a parking garage opposite a terminal after a shooter opened fire at a baggage carousel at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson
Law enforcement personnel search the grounds after a shooter opened fire at a baggage carousel at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson
Law enforcement walk outside a terminal after a shooter opened fire at a baggage carousel at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson
