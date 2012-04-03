Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 3, 2012 | 6:10am IST

Shooting at Oakland university

<p>Officers and members of the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau transport a body into a van from the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. A gunman opened fire at a private Christian college in Oakland, California killing several people, according to authorities. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Officers and members of the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau transport a body into a van from the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. A gunman opened fire at a private Christian college in Oakland, California killing...more

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Officers and members of the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau transport a body into a van from the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. A gunman opened fire at a private Christian college in Oakland, California killing several people, according to authorities. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
1 / 15
<p>Students and onlookers at Oikos University talk amongst themselves at the scene of a multiple shooting at the school in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Students and onlookers at Oikos University talk amongst themselves at the scene of a multiple shooting at the school in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Students and onlookers at Oikos University talk amongst themselves at the scene of a multiple shooting at the school in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
2 / 15
<p>A teacher from Oikos University (C) who was not working today walks away from the scene of a multiple shooting at the school in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

A teacher from Oikos University (C) who was not working today walks away from the scene of a multiple shooting at the school in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A teacher from Oikos University (C) who was not working today walks away from the scene of a multiple shooting at the school in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
3 / 15
<p>Officers leave the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

Officers leave the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Officers leave the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
4 / 15
<p>Officers leave the scene of a multiple shooting at a private Christian college in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Officers leave the scene of a multiple shooting at a private Christian college in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Officers leave the scene of a multiple shooting at a private Christian college in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
5 / 15
<p>Oakland Police Public Information Officer Johnna Watson briefs the press on Edgewater Drive after a gunman opened fire at nearby Oikos University, killing seven and wounded three in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Oakland Police Public Information Officer Johnna Watson briefs the press on Edgewater Drive after a gunman opened fire at nearby Oikos University, killing seven and wounded three in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Oakland Police Public Information Officer Johnna Watson briefs the press on Edgewater Drive after a gunman opened fire at nearby Oikos University, killing seven and wounded three in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
6 / 15
<p>Fire fighters leave the site of a multiple shooting at a private Christian college in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

Fire fighters leave the site of a multiple shooting at a private Christian college in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Fire fighters leave the site of a multiple shooting at a private Christian college in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
7 / 15
<p>Officers and members of the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau surround multiple bodies from the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Officers and members of the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau surround multiple bodies from the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Officers and members of the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau surround multiple bodies from the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
8 / 15
<p>An officer walks by what appears to be covered dead bodies following a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

An officer walks by what appears to be covered dead bodies following a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

An officer walks by what appears to be covered dead bodies following a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
9 / 15
<p>ATF agents respond to a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

ATF agents respond to a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

ATF agents respond to a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
10 / 15
<p>Police officers on an armored vehicle survey the scene of a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Police officers on an armored vehicle survey the scene of a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Police officers on an armored vehicle survey the scene of a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
11 / 15
<p>Members of a police SWAT team respond to a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

Members of a police SWAT team respond to a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Members of a police SWAT team respond to a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
12 / 15
<p>A police armored vehicle drives by what appears to be covered dead bodies following a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

A police armored vehicle drives by what appears to be covered dead bodies following a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

A police armored vehicle drives by what appears to be covered dead bodies following a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
13 / 15
<p>Police officers walk on Edgewater Drive after a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Police officers walk on Edgewater Drive after a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Police officers walk on Edgewater Drive after a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
14 / 15
<p>Oakland police officers cordon off the scene of a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Oakland police officers cordon off the scene of a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Oakland police officers cordon off the scene of a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Libya's militias clash

Libya's militias clash

Next Slideshows

Libya's militias clash

Libya's militias clash

Rival militias in Libya clash in several days of fighting that have killed dozens of people.

03 Apr 2012
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Highlights from the month of March.

03 Apr 2012
Myanmar votes

Myanmar votes

Aung San Suu Kyi's party sweeps Myanmar's by-elections.

02 Apr 2012
India this week

India this week

A selection of our best photos from India in the past seven days.

01 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast