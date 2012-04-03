Shooting at Oakland university
Officers and members of the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau transport a body into a van from the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. A gunman opened fire at a private Christian college in Oakland, California killing...more
Students and onlookers at Oikos University talk amongst themselves at the scene of a multiple shooting at the school in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A teacher from Oikos University (C) who was not working today walks away from the scene of a multiple shooting at the school in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Officers leave the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Officers leave the scene of a multiple shooting at a private Christian college in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Oakland Police Public Information Officer Johnna Watson briefs the press on Edgewater Drive after a gunman opened fire at nearby Oikos University, killing seven and wounded three in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Fire fighters leave the site of a multiple shooting at a private Christian college in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Officers and members of the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau surround multiple bodies from the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
An officer walks by what appears to be covered dead bodies following a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
ATF agents respond to a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Police officers on an armored vehicle survey the scene of a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Members of a police SWAT team respond to a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A police armored vehicle drives by what appears to be covered dead bodies following a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Police officers walk on Edgewater Drive after a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Oakland police officers cordon off the scene of a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
