Shooting in San Bernardino
A law enforcement officer looks over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FBI investigators sort through contents of the garage of the suspects involved in the Wednesdays attack in the aerial photo in Redlands, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Syed Rizwan Farook is pictured in his California driver's license. REUTERS/California Department of Motor Vehicles
The remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesday's attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FBI agents gather evidence in front of the Redlands residence and vehicle belonging to the shooters in connection to the Wednesday massacre in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Weapons and other evidence are shown on a tarp near a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A police officer picks up a weapon from the scene of the investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A delivery man drops off boxes of pizzas for FBI agents as they prepare to search a residence, that is in connection to Wednesday's shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center, in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
A general view of the complex where Wednesday's attack occurred in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
The news media gather near the Inland Regional Center to cover the Wednesday attack in the aerial photo in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FBI and police continue their investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Law enforcement officers look over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FBI and police continue their investigation in the neighborhood near the SUV vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The SUV vehicle is shown where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An SUV with its windows shot out that police suspect was the getaway vehicle from at the scene of a shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FBI and police investigator are seen around a vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police vehicles line the street around a vehicle (L) in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A police helicopter flies over emergency vehicles during a manhunt which followed a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers conduct a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A police SWAT team searches a church during a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman weeps at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as she waits for a relative who was not injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police officers and their vehicles line the street outside the house of one of the suspects in a mass shooting in Redlands, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police vehicles line the street around a vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police vehicles crowd a street during a manhunt which followed a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A spent cartridge lies on the ground as police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A police SWAT team searches a church during a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police officers transport bystanders from the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Teresa Hernandez (R) hugs Monique Gutierrez at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as they wait for a relative who was not injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police officers escort bystanders away as they secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chaplain Rob Reyes (2 L) prays with relatives of a worker who was not injured, but expected at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center, after a shooting incident at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sherry Esquerra walks into the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as she has not heard if her daughter and son-in-law were injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police officer and his canine walk the perimeter at the scene of the active shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Survivors of the Inland Regional Center where gunmen shot and killed 14 people and injured another 14, are escorted off buses to meet relatives at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
