Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 9, 2016 | 3:40am IST

Shooting in Tel Aviv

An Israeli policeman searches a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli policeman searches a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
An Israeli policeman searches a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 14
People hug each other following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People hug each other following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
People hug each other following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 14
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 14
An injured person is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured person is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
An injured person is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 14
Israel security personnel search the area following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israel security personnel search the area following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Israel security personnel search the area following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 14
An Israeli policeman clears the area after a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli policeman clears the area after a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
An Israeli policeman clears the area after a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 14
An Israeli policeman works inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli policeman works inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
An Israeli policeman works inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 14
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 14
An injured man is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured man is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
An injured man is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 14
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 14
Israeli policemen secure the entrance to a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen secure the entrance to a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Israeli policemen secure the entrance to a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 14
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 14
Israeli security personnel secure the area where a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli security personnel secure the area where a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Israeli security personnel secure the area where a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 14
Israeli security personnel search the area following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli security personnel search the area following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Israeli security personnel search the area following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
PM Modi addresses U.S. Congress

PM Modi addresses U.S. Congress

Next Slideshows

PM Modi addresses U.S. Congress

PM Modi addresses U.S. Congress

PM Narendra Modi addresses a joint sitting of the U.S. Congress - a rare honour.

09 Jun 2016
Hats on for Trump

Hats on for Trump

Supporters wear the "Make America Great Again" hats that have become a symbol of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

08 Jun 2016
The first lady

The first lady

Hillary Clinton makes history as the first presumptive female presidential nominee.

08 Jun 2016
Women for Hillary

Women for Hillary

The faces of Hillary's female supporters.

08 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast