Shooting in Tel Aviv
An Israeli policeman searches a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People hug each other following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An injured person is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer
Israel security personnel search the area following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli policeman clears the area after a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An injured man is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer
Israeli policemen secure the entrance to a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli security personnel secure the area where a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli security personnel search the area following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
