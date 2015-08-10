Shootout in Ferguson

A pool of congealed blood marks the spot where police arrested Tyrone Harris after he was shot by police on Sunday night, in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. Prosecutors on Monday charged 18-year-old Harris with assault on police officers after an...more

A pool of congealed blood marks the spot where police arrested Tyrone Harris after he was shot by police on Sunday night, in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. Prosecutors on Monday charged 18-year-old Harris with assault on police officers after an exchange of gunfire Sunday night on the anniversary of the shooting of unarmed black man Michael Brown by a white officer in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

