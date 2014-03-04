Edition:
Shopping, Chanel-style

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Chanel mineral bottles are displayed on supermarket shelves of "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Guests take a selfie in front of supermarket shelves at the "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Singer Rihanna poses for journalists after the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Actress Melanie Griffith (L) and her daughter Stella Banderas pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Actress Keira Knightley poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Singer Rihanna (R) and DJ and model Leigh Lezark pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Fashion writer Miroslava Duma poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

French actress Elisa Sednaoui poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

