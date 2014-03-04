Shopping, Chanel-style
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel mineral bottles are displayed on supermarket shelves of "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Chanel mineral bottles are displayed on supermarket shelves of "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center"...more
German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Guests take a selfie in front of supermarket shelves at the "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Guests take a selfie in front of supermarket shelves at the "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Rihanna poses for journalists after the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Singer Rihanna poses for journalists after the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Melanie Griffith (L) and her daughter Stella Banderas pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Melanie Griffith (L) and her daughter Stella Banderas pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Keira Knightley poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress Keira Knightley poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Singer Rihanna (R) and DJ and model Leigh Lezark pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Singer Rihanna (R) and DJ and model Leigh Lezark pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Fashion writer Miroslava Duma poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Fashion writer Miroslava Duma poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French actress Elisa Sednaoui poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French actress Elisa Sednaoui poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Oscar red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Oscars.
Best of the Oscars
Highlights from the Academy Awards.
Oscar after-parties
The fun doesn't stop after the Academy Awards are over.
Oscars: Behind the scenes
Behind the scenes at the Academy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.