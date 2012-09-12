Shopping for "Mr. Right"
A single woman pushes a bachelor who rides in a shopping trolley at the 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. The boutique, with a short-term lease which expires at the end of the week, opened its doors on Tuesday,...more
A single woman pushes a bachelor who rides in a shopping trolley at the 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. The boutique, with a short-term lease which expires at the end of the week, opened its doors on Tuesday, promising a high-end shopping experience for women searching for Mr Right. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
