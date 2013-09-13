Edition:
Shortest Living Woman

<p>Jyoti Amge (C),19, from Nagpur, India, stands on top of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Jyoti Amge stands with the Guinness World Records 2014 book, on top of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Jyoti Amge is measured by a Guinness World Record official on top of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Jyoti Amge waves as she arrives on the observation deck of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>The hands of Jyoti Amge are seen as she arrives on the observation deck of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Jyoti Amge waves on top of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

