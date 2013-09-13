Shortest Living Woman
Jyoti Amge (C),19, from Nagpur, India, stands on top of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jyoti Amge stands with the Guinness World Records 2014 book, on top of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jyoti Amge is measured by a Guinness World Record official on top of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jyoti Amge waves as she arrives on the observation deck of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The hands of Jyoti Amge are seen as she arrives on the observation deck of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jyoti Amge waves on top of the Empire State Building in New York September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
