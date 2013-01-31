Shot by a sniper
Free Syrian Army fighters take position just before they were hit by Syrian Army sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right died soon after, while his comrade was wounded....more
Free Syrian Army fighters take position just before they were hit by Syrian Army sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right died soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade immediately after he was hit by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The Free Syrian Army fighter on the left was wounded moments later....more
A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade immediately after he was hit by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The Free Syrian Army fighter on the left was wounded moments later. The fighter on the right died soon after being shot. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right died soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right died soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the extreme right died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the extreme right died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the second left died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the second left died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters pull a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters pull a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter drags his comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter drags his comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters pull a fighter who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters pull a fighter who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters carry a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters carry a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters call for help as they assist a comrade who was fatally shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters call for help as they assist a comrade who was fatally shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters carry a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters carry a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters pull a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters pull a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A wounded Free Syrian Army fighter cries after hearing that his friend died in a mission in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A wounded Free Syrian Army fighter cries after hearing that his friend died in a mission in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An injured Free Syrian Army fighter holds his head soon after a tank shell exploded on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An injured Free Syrian Army fighter holds his head soon after a tank shell exploded on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Timbuktu retaken
Timbuktu takes stock of the damage left by rebels in the aftermath of its occupation by Islamist fighters.
Mexico's community police
Residents of Ayutla de los Libres, joined by the Community Police, take up arms to patrol and defend their communities from organized crime gangs that have...
BlackBerry 10 unveiled
Research In Motion unveiled a long-delayed line of smartphones it says will put the company on the comeback trail.
Superstorm Sandy - 3 months later
A long-delayed $50.5 billion aid package for victims of Superstorm Sandy cleared the Senate, three months after the storm damaged hundreds of thousands of homes...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.