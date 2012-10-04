Show of strength
Serbian gendarmerie demonstrate their skills during a Police Day celebration in Belgrade May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A policeman drives a motorcycle over police graduates as they demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony in Baghdad March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
A Belarussian interior ministry officer jumps over an obstacle with his guard dog as they take part in a show of skills competition ahead of the ministry's 60th anniversary, at their base near the village of Gorany, some 32 km (20 miles) west of...more
Female officers of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force (SAF) show their skills during a demonstration on anti-terrorism tactics in the police headquarters in Taguig city, south of Manila October 30, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco more
A U.S. Navy SEAL who is a member of the Navy parachute team 'Leap Frogs', takes part in a demonstration of combat skills at the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A Polish soldier demonstrates his martial arts skills prior to the re-creation of the battle of Grunwald July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' security force practice their military skills during a security forces graduation ceremony in the West Bank city of Jericho, August 23, 2007. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Philippine Navy soldiers show their skills before the start of an anti-terrorism rescue operation drill inside the Philippine Navy headquarters in Sangley Point, Cavite city, south of Manila, September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
South Korean special forces soldiers demonstrates thier fighting skill with bayonet during an exercise in the snow in Heonggye, east of Seoul, on January 16, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Palestinian security force demonstrate their skills during a display for local and visiting officials in the West Bank city of Jericho April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Army soldiers display their skills as they glide on ropes during a military parade to celebrate the 68th anniversary of Lebanon's independence day in downtown Beirut November 22, 2011. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Taiwanese Marines display their skills as part of demonstration at a southern Kaohsiung navy base on August 22, 2001, after being chosen as a model troop. REUTERS/Simon Kwong
Filipino marines show off their martial arts skills during a capability demonstration in a marine headquarters in Manila November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Saudi special forces soldiers smash a concrete block placed on the chest of a fellow soldier during a skill demonstration before their graduation ceremony near Riyadh March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Members of the Albanian elite police troops show their skills in a ceremony marking the 95th anniversary of the Police Force in central Tirana January 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arben Celi
A Belarussian Interior ministry officer fires blanks during a show of skills competition ahead of the ministry's 60th anniversary at their base near the village of Gorany, some 32 km (20 miles) west of Minsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily...more
Policemen display their skills during an open training performance at a special forces camp in Beijing, January 9, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily
Army personnel display their skills during a drill to demonstrate their response to an aircraft hijacking, at a regional seminar on disaster response and humanitarian assistance organised by Nepal's army, at Tribhuvan International Airport in...more
Members of Pakistan Ranger's Anti Terrorist Force exhibit their skills during a demonstration in Karachi May 12, 2006. REUTERS/Zahid Hussein
Members of a special Palestinian police force demonstrate their skills during a training session in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
The Philippine National Police (PNP), who are part of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, point their weapons during a skills retraining program inside the police headquarters in Bicutan, south of Manila September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Romeo...more
Soldiers of Interior Ministry demonstrate their skills at the base near the village of Okolitsa, east of Minsk, October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the media on Mount Hermon, near the Israel-Syria border January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Special Task Force Commandos demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony at Katukurunda Camp July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Saudi police force showcase their skills during their graduation ceremony at Public Security Training City in Mecca March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Hassan Ali
Female police officers demonstrate their skills during their graduation ceremony in Kerbala, 110 km (70 miles) south of Baghdad, December 31, 2007. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammad
Members of the Uganda army take their positions during their training in combat operation skills at a military training school in Singo, 78km (46 miles) south of capital Kampala April 30, 2012, in preparation for deployment to the African Union...more
