Show of strength

<p>Serbian gendarmerie demonstrate their skills during a Police Day celebration in Belgrade May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A policeman drives a motorcycle over police graduates as they demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony in Baghdad March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud</p>

<p>A Belarussian interior ministry officer jumps over an obstacle with his guard dog as they take part in a show of skills competition ahead of the ministry's 60th anniversary, at their base near the village of Gorany, some 32 km (20 miles) west of Minsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

<p>Female officers of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force (SAF) show their skills during a demonstration on anti-terrorism tactics in the police headquarters in Taguig city, south of Manila October 30, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

<p>A U.S. Navy SEAL who is a member of the Navy parachute team 'Leap Frogs', takes part in a demonstration of combat skills at the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

<p>A Polish soldier demonstrates his martial arts skills prior to the re-creation of the battle of Grunwald July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

<p>Members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' security force practice their military skills during a security forces graduation ceremony in the West Bank city of Jericho, August 23, 2007. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun</p>

<p>An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Philippine Navy soldiers show their skills before the start of an anti-terrorism rescue operation drill inside the Philippine Navy headquarters in Sangley Point, Cavite city, south of Manila, September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

<p>South Korean special forces soldiers demonstrates thier fighting skill with bayonet during an exercise in the snow in Heonggye, east of Seoul, on January 16, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Members of the Palestinian security force demonstrate their skills during a display for local and visiting officials in the West Bank city of Jericho April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

<p>Army soldiers display their skills as they glide on ropes during a military parade to celebrate the 68th anniversary of Lebanon's independence day in downtown Beirut November 22, 2011. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Taiwanese Marines display their skills as part of demonstration at a southern Kaohsiung navy base on August 22, 2001, after being chosen as a model troop. REUTERS/Simon Kwong</p>

<p>Filipino marines show off their martial arts skills during a capability demonstration in a marine headquarters in Manila November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Saudi special forces soldiers smash a concrete block placed on the chest of a fellow soldier during a skill demonstration before their graduation ceremony near Riyadh March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

<p>Members of the Albanian elite police troops show their skills in a ceremony marking the 95th anniversary of the Police Force in central Tirana January 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arben Celi </p>

<p>A Belarussian Interior ministry officer fires blanks during a show of skills competition ahead of the ministry's 60th anniversary at their base near the village of Gorany, some 32 km (20 miles) west of Minsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

<p>Policemen display their skills during an open training performance at a special forces camp in Beijing, January 9, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

<p>Army personnel display their skills during a drill to demonstrate their response to an aircraft hijacking, at a regional seminar on disaster response and humanitarian assistance organised by Nepal's army, at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Members of Pakistan Ranger's Anti Terrorist Force exhibit their skills during a demonstration in Karachi May 12, 2006. REUTERS/Zahid Hussein</p>

<p>Members of a special Palestinian police force demonstrate their skills during a training session in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

<p>The Philippine National Police (PNP), who are part of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, point their weapons during a skills retraining program inside the police headquarters in Bicutan, south of Manila September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

<p>Soldiers of Interior Ministry demonstrate their skills at the base near the village of Okolitsa, east of Minsk, October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

<p>Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the media on Mount Hermon, near the Israel-Syria border January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

<p>Special Task Force Commandos demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony at Katukurunda Camp July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Members of the Saudi police force showcase their skills during their graduation ceremony at Public Security Training City in Mecca March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Hassan Ali </p>

<p>Female police officers demonstrate their skills during their graduation ceremony in Kerbala, 110 km (70 miles) south of Baghdad, December 31, 2007. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammad </p>

<p>Members of the Uganda army take their positions during their training in combat operation skills at a military training school in Singo, 78km (46 miles) south of capital Kampala April 30, 2012, in preparation for deployment to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). REUTERS/James Akena </p>

