Show the love!
Students kiss as they march through the streets of Paris in support of the French government's draft law to legalise marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Students kiss as they march through the streets of Paris in support of the French government's draft law to legalise marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Couples kiss at the base of the flag pole at the Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Couples kiss at the base of the flag pole at the Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A couple kiss in front of a large neon heart that is lit above the entrance of Altiero Spinelli building of the European Parliament in Brussels December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
A couple kiss in front of a large neon heart that is lit above the entrance of Altiero Spinelli building of the European Parliament in Brussels December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victoria Chan, 25, from Manhattan, as they pose for photographers after they were married in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City...more
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victoria Chan, 25, from Manhattan, as they pose for photographers after they were married in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Brad and Jay McCanta kiss to a cheering crowd on the steps of City Hall after getting married at Seattle City Hall in Seattle, Washington December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux
Brad and Jay McCanta kiss to a cheering crowd on the steps of City Hall after getting married at Seattle City Hall in Seattle, Washington December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux
A couple kiss in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in central Athens November 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A couple kiss in front of the parliament building during an anti-austerity rally in central Athens November 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A couple kisses besides a train bound for Athens at Thessaloniki railway station, northern Greece November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A couple kisses besides a train bound for Athens at Thessaloniki railway station, northern Greece November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A couple kiss during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A couple kiss during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A couple share a kiss in Independence Square in central Kiev, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
A couple share a kiss in Independence Square in central Kiev, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
A man sleeps with his jacket over his head next to a couple kissing at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man sleeps with his jacket over his head next to a couple kissing at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Eric Shanteau (L) gets a kiss from his wife Jeri Moss after finishing second in the men's 100m breaststroke final during the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Eric Shanteau (L) gets a kiss from his wife Jeri Moss after finishing second in the men's 100m breaststroke final during the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Netherlands' fans kiss at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Netherlands' fans kiss at the end of their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match against Germany at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart kiss after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart kiss after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Tourists pose for pictures at a vista point overlooking the skyline of San Francisco, in Sausalito, California April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Tourists pose for pictures at a vista point overlooking the skyline of San Francisco, in Sausalito, California April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A couple kisses while standing underneath a tree inside Central Park during a warm day in New York, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple kisses while standing underneath a tree inside Central Park during a warm day in New York, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Couples kiss as they demonstrate to support a draft law to allow same-sex marriage in Lyon November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Couples kiss as they demonstrate to support a draft law to allow same-sex marriage in Lyon November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A couple kiss during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A couple kiss during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A couple kiss as they cool off in a fountain on a hot summer day in downtown Donetsk June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A couple kiss as they cool off in a fountain on a hot summer day in downtown Donetsk June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A couple kiss as they attend the 29th annual "MaiKaeferTreffen" (May Beetle meeting) meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A couple kiss as they attend the 29th annual "MaiKaeferTreffen" (May Beetle meeting) meeting in Hanover, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A couple kiss on Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A couple kiss on Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Occupy DC couple kiss among the tents at Freedom Plaza in Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Occupy DC couple kiss among the tents at Freedom Plaza in Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A couple kiss as fireworks light the sky during New Year celebrations in Sarajevo January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A couple kiss as fireworks light the sky during New Year celebrations in Sarajevo January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A couple kisses inside The Church of the Nativity in West Bank town of Bethlehem December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A couple kisses inside The Church of the Nativity in West Bank town of Bethlehem December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A couple kisses next to a poster that reads "Education free and quality, now" in Santiago November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A couple kisses next to a poster that reads "Education free and quality, now" in Santiago November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A couple kisses in the flooded Saint Mark's Square in Venice November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A couple kisses in the flooded Saint Mark's Square in Venice November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A couple kisses during an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A couple kisses during an annual gay pride parade in Jerusalem July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A couple kisses in the Unisphere fountain at the Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A couple kisses in the Unisphere fountain at the Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A couple kiss on a side walk of a main street in Tel Aviv during the "White Night" festival June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A couple kiss on a side walk of a main street in Tel Aviv during the "White Night" festival June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A couple kiss in the sunset during the start of winter solstice in Valparaiso City, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A couple kiss in the sunset during the start of winter solstice in Valparaiso City, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A couple kisses on a sunny day at the river Spree in Berlin, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A couple kisses on a sunny day at the river Spree in Berlin, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Next Slideshows
Front row: Anna Wintour
Renowned fashion icon and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour watches fashion weeks from the front row.
International condom day
A look at various campaigns, protests and fashion shows promoting safe sex awareness globally.
Berlinale best
Red carpet fashion and highlights from the 63rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin.
Grammy Award highlights
Memorable moments from the show and backstage.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.