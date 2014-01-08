Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 9, 2014 | 2:15am IST

Showdown in Falluja

<p>An Iraqi soldier uses a binoculars at a checkpoint in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 7, 2014. Families fled violence in the Iraqi cities of Falluja and Ramadi with many arriving in the predominantly Shi'ite town of Kerbala, 53 miles south of Falluja. Iraq's prime minister urged people in the besieged city of Falluja to drive out al Qaeda-linked insurgents to pre-empt a military offensive that officials said could be launched within days. In a statement on state television, Nuri al-Maliki, a Shi'ite Muslim whose government has little support in Sunni-dominated Falluja, called on tribal leaders to drive out militants who last week seized key towns in the desert leading to the Syrian border. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

An Iraqi soldier uses a binoculars at a checkpoint in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 7, 2014. Families fled violence in the Iraqi cities of Falluja and Ramadi with many arriving in the predominantly Shi'ite town of Kerbala,...more

Thursday, January 09, 2014

An Iraqi soldier uses a binoculars at a checkpoint in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 7, 2014. Families fled violence in the Iraqi cities of Falluja and Ramadi with many arriving in the predominantly Shi'ite town of Kerbala, 53 miles south of Falluja. Iraq's prime minister urged people in the besieged city of Falluja to drive out al Qaeda-linked insurgents to pre-empt a military offensive that officials said could be launched within days. In a statement on state television, Nuri al-Maliki, a Shi'ite Muslim whose government has little support in Sunni-dominated Falluja, called on tribal leaders to drive out militants who last week seized key towns in the desert leading to the Syrian border. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Close
1 / 17
<p>Tribal fighters gesture after deploying themselves on the streets of Ramadi, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani</p>

Tribal fighters gesture after deploying themselves on the streets of Ramadi, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Tribal fighters gesture after deploying themselves on the streets of Ramadi, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani

Close
2 / 17
<p>Tribal fighters deploy themselves on the streets of Ramadi, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani</p>

Tribal fighters deploy themselves on the streets of Ramadi, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Tribal fighters deploy themselves on the streets of Ramadi, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani

Close
3 / 17
<p>Tribal fighters gather before being deployed to patrol the streets of Falluja, January 5, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Tribal fighters gather before being deployed to patrol the streets of Falluja, January 5, 2014. REUTERS

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Tribal fighters gather before being deployed to patrol the streets of Falluja, January 5, 2014. REUTERS

Close
4 / 17
<p>An Iraqi soldier stands guard at a check point west of Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad</p>

An Iraqi soldier stands guard at a check point west of Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Thursday, January 09, 2014

An Iraqi soldier stands guard at a check point west of Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Close
5 / 17
<p>Iraqi security personnel search a resident fleeing violence in Falluja and Ramadi, at checkpoints in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

Iraqi security personnel search a resident fleeing violence in Falluja and Ramadi, at checkpoints in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Iraqi security personnel search a resident fleeing violence in Falluja and Ramadi, at checkpoints in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Close
6 / 17
<p>Iraqi security personnel search residents fleeing violence in Falluja and Ramadi, at checkpoints in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

Iraqi security personnel search residents fleeing violence in Falluja and Ramadi, at checkpoints in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Iraqi security personnel search residents fleeing violence in Falluja and Ramadi, at checkpoints in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Close
7 / 17
<p>Gunmen fighters walk in the streets of the city of Falluja, 31 miles west of Baghdad, January 3, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Gunmen fighters walk in the streets of the city of Falluja, 31 miles west of Baghdad, January 3, 2014. REUTERS

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Gunmen fighters walk in the streets of the city of Falluja, 31 miles west of Baghdad, January 3, 2014. REUTERS

Close
8 / 17
<p>A military convoy carrying a tank drives towards Anbar, to reinforce Iraqi troops in the province, west of Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad</p>

A military convoy carrying a tank drives towards Anbar, to reinforce Iraqi troops in the province, west of Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A military convoy carrying a tank drives towards Anbar, to reinforce Iraqi troops in the province, west of Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Close
9 / 17
<p>Iraqi security personnel search the vehicle of a resident who is fleeing the violence in Falluja and Ramadi, at a checkpoint in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

Iraqi security personnel search the vehicle of a resident who is fleeing the violence in Falluja and Ramadi, at a checkpoint in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Iraqi security personnel search the vehicle of a resident who is fleeing the violence in Falluja and Ramadi, at a checkpoint in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Close
10 / 17
<p>Families fleeing the violence in the Iraqi cities of Falluja and Ramadi wait at a checkpoint in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

Families fleeing the violence in the Iraqi cities of Falluja and Ramadi wait at a checkpoint in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Families fleeing the violence in the Iraqi cities of Falluja and Ramadi wait at a checkpoint in Ein Tamarm, a town some 25 miles west of Kerbala, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Close
11 / 17
<p>Mourners carry the coffin of a soldier, who was killed during clashes in Falluja, at his funeral in Najaf, 99 miles south of Baghdad, January 5, 2014. Iraqi government forces battling an al Qaeda offensive near the Syrian border launched an air strike on Ramadi city killing 25 Islamist militants, according to local officials. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani</p>

Mourners carry the coffin of a soldier, who was killed during clashes in Falluja, at his funeral in Najaf, 99 miles south of Baghdad, January 5, 2014. Iraqi government forces battling an al Qaeda offensive near the Syrian border launched an air...more

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Mourners carry the coffin of a soldier, who was killed during clashes in Falluja, at his funeral in Najaf, 99 miles south of Baghdad, January 5, 2014. Iraqi government forces battling an al Qaeda offensive near the Syrian border launched an air strike on Ramadi city killing 25 Islamist militants, according to local officials. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Close
12 / 17
<p>A boy holds his Kalashnikov rifle on the streets of the city of Ramadi, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani</p>

A boy holds his Kalashnikov rifle on the streets of the city of Ramadi, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A boy holds his Kalashnikov rifle on the streets of the city of Ramadi, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani

Close
13 / 17
<p>An Iraqi soldier stands guard at a check point in west Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad</p>

An Iraqi soldier stands guard at a check point in west Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Thursday, January 09, 2014

An Iraqi soldier stands guard at a check point in west Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Close
14 / 17
<p>An Iraqi soldier checks identification papers at a check point west of Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad</p>

An Iraqi soldier checks identification papers at a check point west of Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Thursday, January 09, 2014

An Iraqi soldier checks identification papers at a check point west of Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Close
15 / 17
<p>A military convoy drives towards Anbar to reinforce Iraqi troops in the province, west of Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad</p>

A military convoy drives towards Anbar to reinforce Iraqi troops in the province, west of Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A military convoy drives towards Anbar to reinforce Iraqi troops in the province, west of Baghdad, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Close
16 / 17
<p>A tribal fighter holding his weapon patrols the streets of Falluja, January 5, 2014. REUTERS</p>

A tribal fighter holding his weapon patrols the streets of Falluja, January 5, 2014. REUTERS

Thursday, January 09, 2014

A tribal fighter holding his weapon patrols the streets of Falluja, January 5, 2014. REUTERS

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Putin, man of action

Putin, man of action

Next Slideshows

Putin, man of action

Putin, man of action

From shooting tigers for scientific research to throwing opponents in judo, a look at Vladimir Putin, Russia's premiere tough guy.

09 Jan 2014
Airstrike in Damascus

Airstrike in Damascus

The desperate struggle to save survivors trapped under the rubble following an airstrike in Damascus.

08 Jan 2014
Flying Sparks

Flying Sparks

Factories and industrial works can make for Kodak moments sometimes.

08 Jan 2014
Pictures of the Year: Space

Pictures of the Year: Space

Our top space images from the past year.

08 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures