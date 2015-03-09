Shower of colors
A man pours coloured water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A child lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench...more
A woman tears the shirt off a man during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women cover themselves as men splash coloured water on them during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy throws coloured water on a girl during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women daubed in coloured water as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman beats a man with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman covers her face as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man throws water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy is daubed in colours as he stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women hold their veils as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman and her daughter are daubed in colours as they stand after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women and men dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman sits in a puddle of coloured water as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Next Slideshows
Homemade weapons of war
Syrian rebels build their own bombs, missiles and mortar shells.
A child's communion dream
Every day in his hospital bedroom Rafael, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, practices the motions of Holy Communion, in the hope of one day raising his cup...
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.