Pictures | Fri Jul 3, 2015

Shrimp fishing by horse

Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. At the end of each fishing session, the fishermen and their mounts leave the water to empty the net's contents into two wicker baskets fixed on each side of the horse. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. At the end of each fishing session, the fishermen and their mounts leave the water to empty the net's contents into two wicker baskets fixed on each side of the horse. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. At the end of each fishing session, the fishermen and their mounts leave the water to empty the net's contents into two wicker baskets fixed on each side of the horse. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian shrimp fisherman rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. This traditional method of catching shrimps along the North Sea coast, which dates back to some 500 years, attracts tourists every summer. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian shrimp fisherman rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. This traditional method of catching shrimps along the North Sea coast, which dates back to some 500 years, attracts tourists every summer. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A Belgian shrimp fisherman rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. This traditional method of catching shrimps along the North Sea coast, which dates back to some 500 years, attracts tourists every summer. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bernard Debryune, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 36 years, empties his net after a shrimp fishing session during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, July 3, 2015. In 2013, Unesco recognized shrimp fishing on horseback as an intangible cultural heritage. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bernard Debryune, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 36 years, empties his net after a shrimp fishing session during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, July 3, 2015. In 2013, Unesco recognized shrimp fishing on horseback as an intangible cultural heritage. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Bernard Debryune, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 36 years, empties his net after a shrimp fishing session during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, July 3, 2015. In 2013, Unesco recognized shrimp fishing on horseback as an intangible cultural heritage. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian shrimp fisherman rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian shrimp fisherman rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A Belgian shrimp fisherman rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Marius Dugardein, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 15 years, rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Marius Dugardein, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 15 years, rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Marius Dugardein, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 15 years, rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bernard Debryune, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 36 years, rides a horse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bernard Debryune, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 36 years, rides a horse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Bernard Debryune, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 36 years, rides a horse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Shrimps are seen in a basket after shrimp fishing during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Shrimps are seen in a basket after shrimp fishing during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Shrimps are seen in a basket after shrimp fishing during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The legs of a carthorse are seen on the beach before it goes out for shrimp fishing at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The legs of a carthorse are seen on the beach before it goes out for shrimp fishing at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
The legs of a carthorse are seen on the beach before it goes out for shrimp fishing at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A statue representing a Belgian shrimp fisherman is seen on the beach at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A statue representing a Belgian shrimp fisherman is seen on the beach at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A statue representing a Belgian shrimp fisherman is seen on the beach at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Paris skyscrapers

Paris skyscrapers

Paris skyscrapers

Paris skyscrapers

The skyline of the French capital will see its first modern skyscraper in more than 40 years after council approved plans for a giant triangular tower.

03 Jul 2015
India this Week

India this Week

Top images of the week.

03 Jul 2015
Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner...

03 Jul 2015
One-legged flamingo

One-legged flamingo

A Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to...

03 Jul 2015

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

