Pictures | Thu Oct 17, 2013 | 6:15pm IST

Shutdown politics

<p>A National Park worker cleans debris at the Lincoln Memorial as it is re-opened in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A National Park worker cleans debris at the Lincoln Memorial as it is re-opened in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>(L-R) Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Sen. Dick Durbin (R-IL) smile as they emerge from the Senate Chamber after the vote on the fiscal deal in the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) departs after a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) departs after a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Members of the U.S. House of Representatives depart after a late-night vote on fiscal legislation to end the government shutdown, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives depart after a late-night vote on fiscal legislation to end the government shutdown, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) (R) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) appear at a news conference after bipartisan passage of stopgap budget and debt legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi (C) arrives for a lunch meeting with Democratic House members in the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi (C) arrives for a lunch meeting with Democratic House members in the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (R) walks with his arm around Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) as they depart following a news conference after bipartisan passage of budget and debt legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Speaker of the House John Boehner pumps his fist as he emerges from a meeting with Republican House members in the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Speaker of the House John Boehner pumps his fist as he emerges from a meeting with Republican House members in the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Mike Lee depart the Senate floor after their speeches before the night-time budget vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Mike Lee depart the Senate floor after their speeches before the night-time budget vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Obama turns to reply to a question from journalists in the briefing room of the White House in Washington after the Senate passed the bill to reopen the government, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

President Obama turns to reply to a question from journalists in the briefing room of the White House in Washington after the Senate passed the bill to reopen the government, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Pete Sessions (R-TX) arrives for a meeting with House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) on Capitol Hill in Washington October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Pete Sessions (R-TX) arrives for a meeting with House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) on Capitol Hill in Washington October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Reporters trail U.S. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) (top C) as he departs the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Reporters trail U.S. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) (top C) as he departs the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Representative Devin Nunes talks to reporters as he walks from the offices of House Speaker John Boehner at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Representative Devin Nunes talks to reporters as he walks from the offices of House Speaker John Boehner at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>House staff and security wait outside a closed-door Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

House staff and security wait outside a closed-door Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks to the media after a meeting with President Obama and the House democratic leadership in the Oval Office, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks to the media after a meeting with President Obama and the House democratic leadership in the Oval Office, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Photographers take pictures of House Speaker John Boehner as he appears before reporters after a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Photographers take pictures of House Speaker John Boehner as he appears before reporters after a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Representative Steve Stivers leads a tour of school children in Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Representative Steve Stivers leads a tour of school children in Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Senator Ted Cruz speaks at the "Million Vet March on the Memorials" at the U.S. National World War II Memorial in Washington, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Senator Ted Cruz speaks at the "Million Vet March on the Memorials" at the U.S. National World War II Memorial in Washington, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>House Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters, as they walk down the stairs, during the 14th day of the partial government shut down in Washington, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

House Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters, as they walk down the stairs, during the 14th day of the partial government shut down in Washington, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>U.S. Army veterans Peter Marshall Bland (C) and James Taylor (R) of Fort Hood, Texas, end a day of protest with a group from the "Million Vet March on the Memorials", rallying against the closure of the U.S. National World War Two Memorial in Washington, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Senator Susan Collins speaks to reporters during the 14th day of the partial government shut down in Washington, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Senator Susan Collins speaks to reporters during the 14th day of the partial government shut down in Washington, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Senator Charles Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid address reporters at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Senator Charles Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid address reporters at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Reporters wait outside of a Senate Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Reporters wait outside of a Senate Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Representative Tim Griffin brings his son with him to a Saturday meeting of the House Republican caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Representative Tim Griffin brings his son with him to a Saturday meeting of the House Republican caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A tourist reacts as U.S. Representative Paul Ryan walks in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A tourist reacts as U.S. Representative Paul Ryan walks in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill, October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Senator Lindsey Graham gets directions to the room where his fellow Senate Republicans are caucusing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Senator Lindsey Graham gets directions to the room where his fellow Senate Republicans are caucusing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi talks on the phone as she arrives at the Capitol in Washington, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi talks on the phone as she arrives at the Capitol in Washington, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Furloughed federal workers join a rally with Congressional Progressive Caucus to demand a vote to end the government shutdown, outside the Capitol in Washington, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Furloughed federal workers join a rally with Congressional Progressive Caucus to demand a vote to end the government shutdown, outside the Capitol in Washington, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid checks his watch after a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid checks his watch after a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Protestors against the U.S. government shutdown wave to a tour bus in Washington October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Protestors against the U.S. government shutdown wave to a tour bus in Washington October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Senator Rand Paul departs after a photo opportunity where he invited fellow legislators to have coffee on the steps of the Capitol during the government shutdown in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Senator Rand Paul departs after a photo opportunity where he invited fellow legislators to have coffee on the steps of the Capitol during the government shutdown in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) walks from a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) outside the West Wing of the White House, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>(L-R) U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senator Richard Durbin and Senator Patty Murray address reporters at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

(L-R) U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senator Richard Durbin and Senator Patty Murray address reporters at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Senator Rand Paul talks with Senator John Barrasso and Senator Johnny Isakson during a photo opportunity where Paul invited fellow legislators to have coffee on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during the government shutdown in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>CIA Director John Brennan wipes his face as he waits for his SUV to take him from the West Wing of the White House, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

CIA Director John Brennan wipes his face as he waits for his SUV to take him from the West Wing of the White House, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>U.S. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor refers to the closed memorials and museums on the National Mall as he and Representative Cathy McMorris Rogers lead House Republicans in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A sign on the office door of U.S. Senator Thad Cochran shows that it is closed due to the government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A sign on the office door of U.S. Senator Thad Cochran shows that it is closed due to the government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>U.S. Representative Todd Rokita (R-IN) (4th R, in brown suit at microphones) speaks about his son's rare medical condition "Angelman Syndrome", during a news conference about restoring National Institutes of Health funding, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>John Zangas (L), who identified himself as a federal employee, and Janette Dunder (R) protest against the current government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

John Zangas (L), who identified himself as a federal employee, and Janette Dunder (R) protest against the current government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Rep. Michele Bachmann greets a veteran while holding onto police tape which was removed to allow veterans access to the World War Two Memorial in Washington October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Rep. Michele Bachmann greets a veteran while holding onto police tape which was removed to allow veterans access to the World War Two Memorial in Washington October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson waits to go live for a network TV interview in the Russell Senate Office Building next to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson waits to go live for a network TV interview in the Russell Senate Office Building next to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A teleprompter used by President Obama to deliver remarks on the implementation of the Affordable Care Act is shown among White House staff and journalists is seen in the Rose Garden of the White House, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A teleprompter used by President Obama to deliver remarks on the implementation of the Affordable Care Act is shown among White House staff and journalists is seen in the Rose Garden of the White House, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid talks to reporters as he departs a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid talks to reporters as he departs a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Representative Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor lead a news conference with fellow members of a conference committee they proposed to the Democratic-controlled senate over the current budget impasse at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>House Speaker John Boehner walks to the floor of the Republican-controlled House to vote for budget legislation, including measures meant to weaken the Affordable Care Act (known as Obamacare), to send it to the Democratic-controlled Senate during a late-night budget showdown at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Staffers work in the offices of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate reached a budget impasse during a late-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

