Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 16, 2012 | 7:50pm IST

Siberian home gym

<p>Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, watches as his daughter Anastasia (L), 11, uses his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. The psychologist, a graduate of Leningrad (current St. Petersburg) State University who now lives together with his family at an apiary farm, patented his self-built invention which comprises of more than 20 fitness equipment that can be used for bodybuilding and physiotherapy. His equipments which are made of Angara pine and the cedar wood without any metal components, have no demand among investors and businessmen at the moment, according to Titov. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, watches as his daughter Anastasia (L), 11, uses his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. The...more

Monday, July 16, 2012

Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, watches as his daughter Anastasia (L), 11, uses his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. The psychologist, a graduate of Leningrad (current St. Petersburg) State University who now lives together with his family at an apiary farm, patented his self-built invention which comprises of more than 20 fitness equipment that can be used for bodybuilding and physiotherapy. His equipments which are made of Angara pine and the cedar wood without any metal components, have no demand among investors and businessmen at the moment, according to Titov. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
1 / 11
<p>Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, demonstrates the use of his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, demonstrates the use of his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin more

Monday, July 16, 2012

Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, demonstrates the use of his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
2 / 11
<p>Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, demonstrates the use of his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, demonstrates the use of his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin more

Monday, July 16, 2012

Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, demonstrates the use of his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
3 / 11
<p>Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012....more

Monday, July 16, 2012

Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 11
<p>Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012....more

Monday, July 16, 2012

Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
5 / 11
<p>Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012....more

Monday, July 16, 2012

Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
6 / 11
<p>Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov (L), 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov (L), 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15,...more

Monday, July 16, 2012

Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov (L), 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
7 / 11
<p>Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012....more

Monday, July 16, 2012

Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
8 / 11
<p>Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, gives water to a horse at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, gives water to a horse at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, July 16, 2012

Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, gives water to a horse at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
9 / 11
<p>Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, poses for a picture at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, poses for a picture at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, July 16, 2012

Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, poses for a picture at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
10 / 11
<p>Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, walks out of his house at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, walks out of his house at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, July 16, 2012

Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, walks out of his house at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
One Tough Mudder

One Tough Mudder

Next Slideshows

One Tough Mudder

One Tough Mudder

The Tough Mudder is a nine mile endurance event in Vermont which runs competitors through a military style obstacle course complete with mud, water and fire.

16 Jul 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India in the past seven days.

15 Jul 2012
Comic-Con 2012

Comic-Con 2012

Scenes from the annual Comic-Con convention in San Diego.

16 Jul 2012
The truckers' jamboree

The truckers' jamboree

Drivers and their families gather at Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree.

14 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast