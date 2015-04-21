Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 22, 2015 | 1:40am IST

Sicilian migrant centre

Clothes hanging out to dry are seen at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Clothes hanging out to dry are seen at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Clothes hanging out to dry are seen at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
1 / 9
Migrants talk at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants talk at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Migrants talk at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
2 / 9
A migrant stands at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant stands at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A migrant stands at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
3 / 9
Migrants gather at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants gather at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Migrants gather at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
4 / 9
Migrants play soccer at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants play soccer at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Migrants play soccer at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
5 / 9
A migrant walks at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant walks at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A migrant walks at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
6 / 9
A migrant rides his bike at the entrance of an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant rides his bike at the entrance of an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A migrant rides his bike at the entrance of an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
7 / 9
Migrants gather at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants gather at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Migrants gather at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
8 / 9
A migrant walks at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant walks at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A migrant walks at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Disaster on the seas

Disaster on the seas

Next Slideshows

Disaster on the seas

Disaster on the seas

Prosecutors blame the captain of a fishing boat for causing the deaths of hundreds of migrants locked below deck when the vessel capsized in the Mediterranean.

21 Apr 2015
Humanitarian crisis in Yemen

Humanitarian crisis in Yemen

Scarce food, water and fuel have raised fears of a humanitarian disaster in Yemen.

21 Apr 2015
Air strikes on Yemen

Air strikes on Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.

20 Apr 2015
A perilous journey

A perilous journey

The deadly Mediterranean crossing for African migrants.

20 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast