Sick pets, free care

<p>A veterinarian (L) talks with pet owners outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's municipal government, which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. The city of Sao Paulo, home to three million domestic pets according to government statistics, opened Brazil's first public veterinary hospital in providing free care to cats and dogs belonging to poor families who are unable to pay for treatment. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>People queue with their pets outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A woman pulls her dog inside a shopping trolley as they leave the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>People queue up with their pets outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A woman (R) looks at a bag of saline solution of her dog as another holds her dog in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A woman rests next to her cat as it receives a saline drip inside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A woman kisses her cat before a medical examination in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Women wait with their dogs for medical examinations in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>People stroke their pets as they wait for veterinarians in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A woman and her son carry their dog for a medical examination in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A veterinary assistant prepares give an injection of saline solution to a cat in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A veterinarian checks the blood pressure of a dog in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A veterinarian fills test tubes with blood in front of a dog in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A man embraces his dog as it receives saline from a drip in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A man carries his dog in a box, after its medical examination, in front of the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. . REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

