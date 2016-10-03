Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 3, 2016 | 9:20pm IST

Siege of Aleppo

A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
1 / 22
A man inspects damage near a hole in the ground after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Ansari neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man inspects damage near a hole in the ground after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Ansari neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A man inspects damage near a hole in the ground after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Ansari neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
2 / 22
An empty room at a damaged field hospital is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

An empty room at a damaged field hospital is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
An empty room at a damaged field hospital is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
3 / 22
People walk on the rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit overnight by an air strike in the rebel-held area of Seif al-Dawla neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People walk on the rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit overnight by an air strike in the rebel-held area of Seif al-Dawla neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
People walk on the rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit overnight by an air strike in the rebel-held area of Seif al-Dawla neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 22
A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
5 / 22
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
6 / 22
Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
7 / 22
One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel commanders and fighters. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel commanders and fighters. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
8 / 22
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
9 / 22
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
10 / 22
A boy walks amid damaged buildings in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy walks amid damaged buildings in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A boy walks amid damaged buildings in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
11 / 22
A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
12 / 22
Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
13 / 22
Civil Defense members search for survivors at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civil Defense members search for survivors at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Civil Defense members search for survivors at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
14 / 22
The burnt sign of the emergency section of a field hospital is pictured after an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Maadi neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

The burnt sign of the emergency section of a field hospital is pictured after an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Maadi neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
The burnt sign of the emergency section of a field hospital is pictured after an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Maadi neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
15 / 22
Swings are seen in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Swings are seen in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Swings are seen in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
16 / 22
Free Syrian Army fighters walk in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters walk in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters walk in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
17 / 22
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people standing near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people standing near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people standing near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
Close
18 / 22
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
Close
19 / 22
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
Close
20 / 22
Men inspect a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men inspect a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Men inspect a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
21 / 22
A woman sits amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A woman sits amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A woman sits amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Colombians reject FARC peace deal

Colombians reject FARC peace deal

Next Slideshows

Colombians reject FARC peace deal

Colombians reject FARC peace deal

Colombia's government and Marxist FARC guerrillas scramble to revive a plan to end their 52-year war after voters rejected the peace deal as too lenient on the...

03 Oct 2016
Stampede during protests in Ethiopia

Stampede during protests in Ethiopia

More than 50 people were killed in a stampede in Ethiopia that was triggered when police used teargas and shot in the air to disperse anti-government protesters...

03 Oct 2016
India beat New Zealand in Kolkata test

India beat New Zealand in Kolkata test

India crush New Zealand by 178 runs in the second test at Kolkata to clinch the three-match series.

03 Oct 2016
India this week

India this week

Our best India photos from this week.

01 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast