Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 2, 2014 | 7:25pm IST

Siege of Amerli broken

Iraqi Shiite militia fighters hold the Islamic State flag as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Shiite militia fighters hold the Islamic State flag as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters hold the Islamic State flag as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
1 / 20
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli from their position in the Ajana, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli from their position in the Ajana, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli from their position in the Ajana, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
3 / 20
People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
4 / 20
People carry bottles of water they received from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken in Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People carry bottles of water they received from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken in Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
People carry bottles of water they received from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken in Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
5 / 20
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Close
6 / 20
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
Iraqi girls gesture as they celebrate after Iraqi security forces entered the town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Iraqi girls gesture as they celebrate after Iraqi security forces entered the town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi girls gesture as they celebrate after Iraqi security forces entered the town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Close
8 / 20
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
9 / 20
A man guards as Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

A man guards as Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A man guards as Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Close
10 / 20
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
11 / 20
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicle as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicle as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicle as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
12 / 20
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
13 / 20
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicles as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicles as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicles as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
14 / 20
Smokes rises after an improvised explosive device exploded in a controlled detonation by Iraqi security forces, as they advance towards town of Amerli from their position in the Ajana, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Smokes rises after an improvised explosive device exploded in a controlled detonation by Iraqi security forces, as they advance towards town of Amerli from their position in the Ajana, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Smokes rises after an improvised explosive device exploded in a controlled detonation by Iraqi security forces, as they advance towards town of Amerli from their position in the Ajana, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Close
15 / 20
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias react as they advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias react as they advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias react as they advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Close
16 / 20
Iraqi security forces and Iraqi Shi'ite militias stand guard after breaking a siege by the Islamic State extremist group on Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Iraqi security forces and Iraqi Shi'ite militias stand guard after breaking a siege by the Islamic State extremist group on Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi security forces and Iraqi Shi'ite militias stand guard after breaking a siege by the Islamic State extremist group on Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Close
17 / 20
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate after breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate after breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate after breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
18 / 20
People in Amerli receive aids from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People in Amerli receive aids from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
People in Amerli receive aids from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
19 / 20
People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Protest in Pakistan

Protest in Pakistan

Next Slideshows

Protest in Pakistan

Protest in Pakistan

Thousands mass outside the residence of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to demand he step down.

02 Sep 2014
Conflict in east Ukraine

Conflict in east Ukraine

Ukraine accuses Russia of "direct and undisguised aggression" in the country.

02 Sep 2014
Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Our top photos from the month of August.

01 Sep 2014
India this week

India this week

A collection of our best pictures from India

31 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures