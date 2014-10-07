Siege of Kobani
A protester throws stones at an armored army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa...more
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani after a war plane carried out an air strike, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit...more
Turkish soldiers patrol on an armored army vehicle on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters run away as an armored army vehicle sprays water to disperse them during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in...more
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. A black flag belonging to Islamic State was...more
Turkish soldiers watch over the Syrian town of Kobani as they take position near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State near the Syrian town of Kobani, pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Kurdish refugee man and his child stand at the entrance of their temporary shelter in a refugee camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish Kurds watch over the Syrian town of Kobani as they stand near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurdish refugees arrive on the back of a truck near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish soldier, with media vehicles in the background, stands guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurds wait behind the fences to cross into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Kurdish Syrian refugee woman sits on a carriage after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armored vehicles, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October...more
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish soldiers stand at a position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurdish children run through the Turkish side on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Rainbows are pictured above the Turkish military post and the Syrian city of Kobani in the background, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
